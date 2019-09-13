Vatsala S. Sastry is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DADE CITY, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatsala S. Sastry is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as a Physician at Vatsala S. Sastry, M.D.

With twenty five years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Vatsala S. Sastry is a prominent expert in the industry. Throughout her career, Dr. Sastry has attained extensive experience in all facets of infectious disease. A prime expert in the treatment of Lyme disease, Dr. Sastry is sought after for her exceptional knowledge in the medical field.



Throughout her education and training, Dr. Sastry graduated from Mount Carmel College – Bangalore, India (1978), received a Bachelor of Science degree - Computer Sciences and Engineering University of Tulsa, Tulsa, Oklahoma (1981), graduated from M.S.Ramaiah Medical School – Bangalore University, Bangalore, India (1985), and completed her clinical and research fellowships at University of Pennsylvania in 1993 and 1994.



Dr. Sastry completed her residencies at the Foster G. McGaw Hospital in Maywood Illinois and at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.



To further enhance her professional development, Dr. Sastry is an affiliate of Bayfront Health Brooksville and Oak Hill Hospital. She is also an esteemed member of ISDA, the United States Marines, Veterans of Armed Forces, Infectious Disease Society of America, American College of Physicians, American Association of Asian Physicians from South Asia, American Association of Physicians from India, and Hernando Medical Society.



In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Sastry is the receipt of many honors including: Silver Medal in Forms competition Florida State Championship (1999), Marine Corps Award of Excellence presented by James Tuohy -National Commandant Marine Corps League and Vic Voltaggio, National Senior Vice Commandant (2014), Marine Corps League "Distinguished Service Award" awarded March 20, 2014 by Commandant Marion Kelley, Top Doctor award Infectious Disease specialist 2016 by Patient Reviews, Top Doctor award Infectious Diseases specialist 2017 by Patient Reviews, Leading Infectious Diseases specialist Award given by Leading Physicians of the World (2017), Top female Entrepreneur Award 2017 given by Indo-US Chamber of Commerce from the University of South Florida, Top Infectious Diseases Physicians of the Year 2018 award, and Top 100 Registry – Industry leader – Business Leader @ Professionals.



When she is not working, Dr. Sastry enjoys spending quality time with her family and traveling. She is also a second degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do.



Dr. Sastry dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father, Sitraram Sastry. Dr. Sastry also thanks her mother Marasa Sastry, her son Adaith Rao, the UPenn Infectious Disease Department and to all the military that keep us safe in the greatest country in the world.

