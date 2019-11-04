VAUBAN Technologies Selects Pacific Fund Systems' PFS-PAXUS as its Fund Administration Software

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Fund System (PFS), the leading provider of fund administration software, is pleased to announce that VAUBAN Technologies (VAUBAN), the digital Fund and SPV structurer and administrator, has selected PFS-PAXUS a specialist alternative fund administration software platform for its third-party fund accounting, share registry and reporting operations.

Founded in London in 2017, VAUBAN is an online platform that lets its clients' set-up various investment vehicles such as funds and SPVs from a laptop. From initial set-up to administration, VAUBAN focuses on providing a service which is fast, digital and transparent.

Particularly popular with emerging VC and Hedge Fund Managers, more than 60 Fund Managers and Venture Capitalists rely on VAUBAN to set-up, deploy and maintain their Funds and SPVs.

About Pacific Fund Systems

Pacific Fund Systems is a leading provider of fund administration software via its award winning PFS-PAXUS application; a specialist fund accounting and administration system that is the product of choice for administrators of both traditional and alternative funds, including hedge funds, private equity and real estate, and many other collective investment vehicle structures spanning all asset classes across the globe. Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$600bn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

