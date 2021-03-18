BALTIMORE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaughn Greene Funeral Services is celebrating 25 years of distinguished care for grieving families in the Baltimore area. Founded in 1996 by visionary and entrepreneur Vaughn C. Greene, the firm has been widely heralded over the years for its philosophy of service, fellowship, and philanthropy.

Vaughn Greene Funeral Services Celebrates 25 Years in the Baltimore Community Vaughn C. Greene, Founding Partner, President, Licensed Funeral Director, Pastor

Mr. Greene developed his interest in mortuary at a young age. When he was just 16, he landed his first job, washing fleet vehicles and helping to maintain the grounds for a funeral home in Baltimore city. It set the wheels in motion for what would ultimately become his life's work. "Even then, I felt that this was my calling," says Mr. Greene. "Having that role model of entrepreneurship and business management was something I hadn't been previously exposed to, but I knew I wanted it to be part of my future. That experience truly served as my inspiration."

At the time, funeral providers in minority communities were usually small, mom and pop-style operations. Their processes were routine rather than customized and their events tended to be boilerplate. Recognizing the absence of quality mortuary services for the African American community in suburban Baltimore, Mr. Greene decided to move forward with his dream. He set out on a mission to create a personalized funeral experience that combined superior customer care with elevated service offerings and gracious surroundings.

The local minority- and family-owned funeral provider opened its doors in 1996 with a single location at 5151 Baltimore National Pike. Today, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services operates six locations in multiple states. As the undisputed regional industry leader, the firm's matchless services and culture of distinguished care for grieving families are often emulated. "I see other funeral providers attempting to do what we do. That's very satisfying because it means we've made an impact on the industry. We have served the consumer by transforming the way funeral services in the African American community are delivered. They should never be a commodity transaction. Each life represents someone near and dear to surviving family and friends, and that's always been the foundation of our business philosophy."

A central fixture in the communities it serves, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services has provided various forms of support for countless area organizations over the years. From funding for homeless shelters, to feeding the less fortunate and sponsoring youth leagues, the firm's commitment to philanthropy is evident throughout every facet of its operations. Mr. Greene's strong faith is also a cornerstone of his firm's work. "I believe this is the ministry that God has called me to. Serving others and helping them in their time of need is a mission we're fulfilling. Over these 25 years, we have provided a ministry of care for over 20,000 grieving families, and that is something for which I'm tremendously proud and grateful."

Mr. Greene is quick to point out that his company's success has been a team effort. "This is a family venture. I'm blessed to work with my lifelong best friend and brother, Bill Miller, whose remarkable business acumen and keen strategic insights have opened so many doors for us. Our wives play integral roles in the company, overseeing fiscal and human resources issues. And now, our children are working here too, and that's really special. Watching this generational legacy unfold is something I never could have imagined."

"Every business has its struggles, but working alongside my loved ones has made those ups and downs much easier," he says. "It's really been a wonderful ride."

About Vaughn Greene Funeral Services: For 25 years, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services has been providing a ministry of care to Baltimore's African American community. As a leading local, minority- and family-owned provider, we promise to provide our highest level of service and respect to families who entrust us to honor their loved ones. For more information, please call us at 410.655.0015 or visit us online at www.VaughnCGreene.com.

