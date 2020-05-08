Vault Health Delivers Access to the First FDA EUA Approved At-Home Saliva Test for COVID-19

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Americans will have access to at-home testing for COVID-19 through Vault Health, utilizing the first FDA EUA approved saliva test from RUCDR Infinite Biologics and Spectrum Solutions.

Vault Health, a startup specializing in healthcare for men, has turned focus to help fulfill demand for hard to get COVID-19 tests nationwide. Beginning today, Vault will make thousands of tests available every week and will continue to scale test availability as capacity of RUCDR Infinite Biologics quickly expands.

"We felt an obligation as a team to help expand COVID-19 testing across America and help the country open for business. Using our technology and healthcare platform, we are working with RUCDR Infinite Biologics to make their saliva test available to the public and businesses across the nation. This is the first and only saliva test approved by the FDA for at-home testing. With our team of practitioners, we have capacity to manage 10,000 tests per day and are building to scale. People experiencing COVID-like symptoms need to know if they can safely return to work. We will help them find the answer fast," said Jason Feldman, CEO, Vault Health.

The medically supervised saliva collection test for COVID-19 is more sensitive and safer than the existing swab test, and is performed under the supervision of a Vault healthcare provider through a video telehealth visit, eliminating the risk of person-to-person exposure to the virus. This test is precise in detecting the presence of three genes that are found in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, using a technique called qPCR. Vault Health will be following state and federal reporting guidelines to provide requisite patient infection data to help health authorities as they continue to respond to this unprecedented pandemic.

"We implemented and are supporting this test for three reasons. Beyond the rapid, accurate and broad testing for COVID-19 that is critically necessary, this test has other crucial benefits: it expands the availability of testing across the U.S., decreases the risk to medical professionals who are currently directly exposed to the virus when performing a nasal swab-based sample collection, and preserves precious personal protective equipment (PPE) which is in limited supply. We are excited Vault Health moved so fast to deliver this solution," said Dr. Andrew Brooks, COO and Director of Technology Development, RUCDR Infinite Biologics.

Vault Health streamlines the process for prescribing, supervising and reporting results for the test:

Complete an online form with personal information and questions about exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 symptoms (must be at least 18 years old)

Receive test kit via UPS overnight shipping

Open box and follow instructions for a Zoom video conference for supervised saliva collection with a Vault healthcare provider

The Vault medical professional walks through the process on how to provide the saliva sample and provides instructions on how to return the kit to the lab for testing

Ship back to lab in the provided pre-addressed UPS overnight clinical sample pouch

Upon receipt at RUCDR's New Jersey facility, the sample will be processed and lab results will be available within 48-72 hours

U.S. residents that are 18 years or older can visit www.vaulthealth.com/COVID and order a lab test for $150, which covers the cost for telemedicine, operations, overnight shipping, the test kit and lab processing, with no profit to Vault Health.

