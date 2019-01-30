Vault Media Group Kicks Off Super Bowl Festivities With Wednesday Night Event

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Media Group, Inc. (VMG) announced today that they will host the exclusive VAULT Super Bowl Kickoff Party TONIGHT, Wednesday, January 30, 2019 to launch their newest media property Ovation Magazine. The event will take place at Atlanta's Fairmont Event Center. Red carpet arrivals begin at 9:00 p.m. with proceeds from the event benefitting Jay Glazer's Merging Vets & Players (MVP).

"When determining the perfect time and place to launch Vault Media Group, and the introduction of our luxury, lifestyle platform, Ovation, we knew Super Bowl week would provide us the perfect opportunity," said Mark Skelly, CEO of Vault Media Group. "Atlanta offers a diverse mix of sports, music and entertainment and is loaded with star power and influence, that's what Vault and Ovation are all about."

In the spirit of the NFL's Salute to Service, the NFL has championed MVP and their work to build relationships between NFL players and our Nation's service members with impactful donations from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Both organizations along with additional donors like Titos Vodka, Vault Media Group and Rooftop 2 Productions are challenging NFL markets to match these contributions that will continue to grow MVP across NFL communities.

The 2019 Super Bowl Kickoff Party is by invitation only. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, is thrilled to be part of the event.

"I am honored to host one of the best parties of Super Bowl week," said Glazer, "and with the generous donations from the NFL, Bob Woodruff Foundation, Vault Media Group and some of our event partners, we are able to launch the Atlanta chapter of MVP and continue to help change lives for Military Vets and former NFL Players living in Atlanta."

The Fairmont, one of Atlanta's hottest new event spaces in West Midtown, will host the Wednesday night affair located at 1429 Fairmont Ave NW in Atlanta. The 2019 sponsors include companies with a focus on giving back to military causes such as Titos Handmade Vodka, Red Bull, One Hope Wine, Xorb, Larceny Bourbon, Luc Belaire and Bumbu Rum.

The annual Wednesday affair has developed a reputation as one of the premiere parties during Super Bowl week and has featured attendance by sports & entertainment's hottest athletes and celebrities including, Michael Strahan, Roger Goodell, The Kardashians (Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris), Rob Gronkowski, Drew Brees, Odell Beckham Jr., John Elway, and many more. The NFL's most noted GM's, coaches and sports network personalities have attended and expect to do so again. Members from both teams playing in Super Bowl XLVIII (The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots) are also scheduled to appear along with the Rams Cheerleaders.

Vault Media Group (VMG) creates and produces epic storytelling media projects with the world's most celebrated brands and icons, receiving critical acclaim for its work with Major League Baseball, Ferrari and the Michael Jackson Estate. VMG has assembled a team of award-winning writers, photographers and brand executives led by experienced management from the sports, media and entertainment industries. VMG is currently in production with project celebrating the PGA Tour and will launch in the United States, Europe and Asia this fall. VMG is also launching Ovation Magazine, a ground-breaking print and digital magazine that will showcase trendsetters from sports, music, entertainment & lifestyle in a unique way that defies convention, and inspires collaboration.

Merging Vets & Players (MVP) mission is to match up combat veterans and former professional athletes together -- after the uniform comes off -- to give them a new team to tackle the transition together. MVP shows them they are NOT alone. Jay Glazer created MVP in 2015 to address this important challenge. Jay has spent years working with warriors from the ring and the gridiron, many of these men and women have also struggled to apply their skills beyond their field of battle.

MVP was created to leverage Jay's unique role at the crossroads of all of these warriors. By merging veterans with players, these warriors can benefit from each other's strengths, experience and abilities to unlock their full potential - and lead their families, communities and country towards a better future. Merging Vets and Players ensures these men and women know that the challenges they are facing are far more about who they are - Warriors - than what they did in the military or on the field. In reality, that is a title that no one can ever take from you.

