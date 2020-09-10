Vault.com Releases Its 2021 Rankings Of The Top 100 Law Firms--Cravath Remains At No. 1, While A New Firm Clinches The No. 2 Spot

Making Vault rankings history, Skadden has overtaken Wachtell as the No. 2 firm. Skadden earned a score of 8.577—a mere 0.010 points above the No. 3-ranked Wachtell, which earned a score of 8.567.

The Vault Law 100 ranking is based on scores from more than 20,000 law firm associates surveyed earlier this year, who were asked to rate law firms on a scale of 1 to 10 based on prestige. The Top 10 Most Prestigious Law Firms for 2021 are:

Among the trends noted this year, more than one-third of firms that moved up two or more spots in the Vault Law 100 were based in California or Washington state, while approximately half of the firms that dropped two or more spots were those based in New York.

Vault Releases Regional & Practice Area Rankings

In addition to the Vault Law 100, Vault has also launched 16 regional rankings, including two new rankings for 2021: Best Midsize Law Firms in Texas and Best Law Firms in Florida (which replaces the previous Miami ranking).

Vault has also released 26 other Practice Area rankings, which can be viewed here.

