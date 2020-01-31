Vaunt To Launch at Big Game Weekend Event Featuring Post Malone, NFL, NBA Players and Celebrities

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaunt, an athlete and entertainer IP development company, today announced its launch event will take place on Friday January 31st, 2020 at 8 PM at Club E11EVEN's Rooftop, located at 29 NE 11th Street in Miami during big game weekend.

Attendees will include Post Malone, Sterling Shepard, Antoine Bethea, Teyana Taylor and a host of other NFL and NBA players and social media influencers.

Vaunt was cofounded by 11-year NBA veteran Roger Mason Jr. and entrepreneur Omari Ware, and was created to bridge the gap between brands, athletes, entertainers, licensing, and content by developing IP specific to an athlete's passion points. Vaunt has long-term partnerships with the NFL Players Association, via its licensing and marketing arm NFL Players Inc.,along with an extensive list of artists and entertainers.

Investors in the company include renowned life coach Tony Robbins, David Levy, former President of Turner Media, Gary Winnick, Chairman of Winnick & Co,

Elysian Park Ventures (the private investment arm of the LA Dodgers ownership group),

Leo Hindery Jr., two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck, former NBA superstar,Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond, NBA player Darren Collison as well as other current and former NFL & NBA players.

Company executives include Chairman Brad Allen, former Executive Chairman of Next VR. Brian Kelly, former Head of Sales for Bleacher Report is Chief Revenue Officer and Aidan Baigrie is Chief Operations Officer, joining Vaunt from Facebook.

Vaunt CEO and former Deputy Executive Director of the NBA Players Association Roger Mason said, "We look forward to unveiling Vaunt to a community of athletes, entertainers, and fans. Our mission is to be a trusted and comprehensive resource for entertainers and athletes to develop their intellectual property. We've spent years rethinking the entire framework of the entertainment industry and have a team in place that can disrupt the status quo. We are excited for this weekend, and excited for the future of Vaunt. "

"Our executives, and investors represent the company's continued movement towards redefining the culture of sports and entertainment. We will provide our partners with omni-channel revenue streams that enhance their brands and lay a foundation for continued growth," says co-founder Omari Ware.

Wendy's and Legends Apparel are sponsors of the event at Club E11EVEN.

SOURCE Vaunt