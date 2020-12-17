vAuto and Ford Credit Collaborate to Connect the Right Dealership with the Right Off-Lease Inventory Faster

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford Credit's dealer-direct purchasing site, Accelerate, is now integrated with vAuto's Stockwave used vehicle platform, vAuto announced today. Helping save time and energy, the new integration helps eliminate the guesswork of what will sell and for how much for Ford and Lincoln dealerships through real-time local market data and pricing insights that match upstream off-lease inventory to the right market faster.

"As new vehicle inventory remains tight in today's environment, a strong and efficient used car operation grounded in data has become a key pillar of success for OEMs and their dealer bases," said Patrick Janes, business development director for vAuto's Stockwave. "By integrating Ford Accelerate and Stockwave, dealerships can let the local market data drive their purchase decisions to help ensure that when they bring an off-lease vehicle to the lot, it will always make a profit."

In addition to automatically factoring in aspects of vAuto's Live Market View for more informed, investment-minded decisions, the integration provides Ford and Lincoln dealerships with personalized buying and stocking level recommendations based on their sales velocity and target days' supply. This allows them to communicate more seamlessly with their OEM to analyze and buy inventory more effectively and efficiently than ever before.

"Today's car shoppers are very clear about their vehicle preferences so we can't afford to fly blind when it comes to stocking decisions," said Mark Rodgers, general sales manager for Koons Ford in Baltimore. "Having vAuto Stockwave's insights and recommendations directly inside Ford Accelerate puts our finger right on the pulse of local market demand as we manage inventory."

For more information on Stockwave, visit www.vauto.com/products/stockwave/.

About vAuto

vAuto® provides innovative technology, tools and business intelligence to thousands of dealerships across the United States and Canada, helping them compete more effectively and increase new/used vehicle sales volumes and profits. Founded in 2005, vAuto revolutionized dealers' used vehicle operations with the groundbreaking Provision® suite of tools. Leveraging The Velocity Method of Management®, pioneered by vAuto founder, Dale Pollak, Provision helped dealers adopt a more transparent- and turn-focused approach to used vehicle acquisition, appraising, pricing and merchandising based on real-time, local market supply-and-demand data. vAuto's solutions also include Conquest, a new vehicle inventory management and pricing system, and Stockwave, which enables dealers to efficiently find and purchase vehicles from leading wholesale sources via a single platform. In 2018, vAuto released the Provision ProfitTime metric and methodology to help dealers maximize inventory turn and gross profit based on the investment value or profit potential of each vehicle. In 2020, the company debuted an all new iRecon solution, integrated with Provision, to help dealers recondition vehicles and get them retail ready faster.

Headquartered near Chicago, Illinois, vAuto is a Cox Automotive™ brand.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

SOURCE vAuto