VaynerMedia Wins Agency of the Year At The 2020 Clio Sports Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VaynerMedia has been named Agency of the Year at the 2020 Clio Sports Awards. The agency, together with VaynerProductions, won 14 Clio Sports awards, including three Grand Clios, four Gold, six Silver, and one Bronze. In addition, Budweiser, a VaynerMedia partner, was named Brand of the Year.

Clio Sports awards were given to four campaigns. Budweiser's "The Future Official Sponsors" campaign was the most awarded, winning three Grand Clios in Integrated Campaign, Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations, and Social Media, as well as two Gold and a Silver. The campaign aimed to shrink the pay gap between women's and men's sports by way of increasing sponsorships for women's soccer. Budweiser also earned a Gold and four Silver awards for "Dwyane Wade's Last Swap," as well as a Bronze award for "Checking In, That's Whassup." A final Silver was awarded to Busch's "Pit4Busch" campaign.

"Magic happens when you get the right partner, the right internal team, and the truest form of the story, executed in an incredible way. That is the story of these campaigns," said Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia. "We're very humbled by this recognition and even more focused on continuing to help build Budweiser's business."

"Budweiser has been a part of American culture and sports for generations, and as a brand, we've never been afraid of making statements that are bigger than beer," said Monica Rustgi, Vice President of Marketing, Budweiser. "Our partner VaynerMedia is an extension of our Bud family – helping us tackle an especially unique year for sports with campaigns that had real impact. We are honored to celebrate this award with them."

Further details can be found at https://clios.com/sports.

