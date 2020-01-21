Vayyar Imaging Joins CLEPA to Drive Global Automotive Safety

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vayyar Imaging, the world leader in 4D Imaging Radar technology, has joined CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers.

Vayyar's single MIMO radar-on-chip displays the dimension, location, breathing pattern and movement of people, utilizing proprietary 4D point-cloud VOXEL imaging. This high resolution, high performance technology enables complete classification of the car's interior and exterior environment, regardless of line-of-sight, bad lighting or harsh weather conditions.

CLEPA, the voice of European automotive suppliers, based in Brussels, brings together a network of over 3,000 companies and 100 automotive suppliers across various groups to provide and spread solutions for safe, smart and sustainable mobility. By joining CLEPA, Vayyar will be able to expand its presence in the European automotive industry, protecting more lives with its affordable, miniature, versatile, market-ready technology.

"We are pleased to join CLEPA and excited to collaborate with its vast network of forward-thinking companies," said Ian Podkamien, Director of Automotive Business Development at Vayyar. "Working in tandem with this industry-leading group is the right platform for driving the next decade's mobility, increasing safety of individuals in and out vehicles in an affordable way and significantly reduce the number of car-related injuries in Europe and around the world."

Vayyar's multi-function intelligent sensor creates a new opportunity for a holistic low-cost safety solution. A single sensor inside the car can provide not only enhanced seat belt reminders (SBR) but also enable Child Presence Detection (CPD), even if the infant is covered by a blanket, hidden in a car seat or in the foot well. One sensor can cover up to two full vehicle rows, while differentiating between children and adults. Our exterior SRR solution maps and classifies the car's surroundings to enable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including automatic emergency braking (AEB), parking assistance and more.

Vayyar is the first to close the gap between the robustness of radars and the resolution of LiDAR and optics. Vayyar's radar-on-a-chip (ROC) has up to 48 transceivers, an internal DSP for real-time signal processing and is the first automotive grade sensor solution in the world to offer supporting both 60Ghz and 79 GHz bands for global flexibility. Vayyar's multi-function single sensor is easily integrated into the existing automotive framework, reducing the overall direct and indirect costs and number of sensors needed for the vehicle. See a short video of how it works here.

Sigrid de Vries, CLEPA Secretary General commented, "Vayyar's innovative approach to automotive safety is in line with our industry's vision to provide highly safe, sustainable, smart and competitive mobility worldwide. We welcome Vayyar to our community and look forward to working together in advancing automotive solutions."

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar Imaging is a global leader in 4D radar imaging technology, providing affordable, highly advanced sensors to a wide variety of industries. With applications in the automotive, smart home, robotics, retail, RF testing and medical sectors, Vayyar's intelligent sensors can see through walls and objects, map environments, and track movements in real-time. Its state-of-the-art chip covers imaging and radar bands from 3-81Ghz, with up to 72 transceivers in each chip and an integrated high-performance DSP. Vayyar's multi-antenna sensor produces unprecedented levels of accuracy, enabling high-resolution 4D point-cloud images. Vayyar's sensors can work in any environmental condition, unaffected by line-of-sight, lighting or weather conditions. Vayyar is developing the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives. Welcome to a world where intelligent sensing is part of the everyday.

About CLEPA

CLEPA, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, represents over 3.000 companies supplying state-of-the-art components and innovative technologies for safe, smart and sustainable mobility.

CLEPA brings together over 120 global suppliers of car parts, systems and modules and more than 20 national trade associations and European sector associations. CLEPA is the voice of the EU automotive supplier industry linking the sector to policy makers.

