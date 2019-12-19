VC Firm Ixora Acquires Los Angeles-Based IXI Collective

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital firm Ixora announced today the acquisition of IXI Collective, a Los Angeles-based platform focused on impact investment.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Christine Lu, IXI Collective is an investment platform focused on social impact. Its mission is to combine relationships across key sectors and selectively facilitate and syndicate co-investment opportunities in a wide array of sectors including tech, consumer brands, and the arts, amongst others. The broader IXI community, which comprises over 1,000 accredited investors and family offices, stays connected via its private app, events and social impact initiatives within a trust network bound together through shared business and lifestyle interests. Since its inception, it has syndicated more than a dozen deals resulting in funding for worthy and meaningful projects.

As part of the acquisition, IXI Collective will be merged into Ixora Collective, the fund's exclusive invite-only membership network. Ms. Lu will take on the role of Head of Special Projects at Ixora Collective.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ms. Lu said: "I am incredibly proud of the strength of the IXI Collective community and the investment opportunities borne of it. Our existing members, consisting of angel investors, family offices, philanthropists and entrepreneurs, will benefit immensely from Ixora's structure, capabilities and global footprint. We look forward to presenting unique offerings to our community."

Ixora's Founder and Managing Partner, Benjamin Z M Lee said: "I have been part of the IXI community for close to two years and I have seen first-hand what kind of synergies are possible when like-minded people come together. Christine is a talented entrepreneur whose abilities are obvious to everyone who knows her – and most importantly, she has a genuine passion for improving and uplifting communities."

About Ixora

Ixora is a global venture capital firm dedicated to leveraging finance and capital markets as tools for radical positive disruption, to shape a more economically-inclusive world. Ixora partners with founders who believe in economic justice and equality of opportunity, and who understand the power of business as a force for good.

About IXI Collective

IXI Collective is a private impact investment platform at the intersection of impact and investment. Its community of members stays connected via our private app, member events and social impact initiatives within the trust network.

