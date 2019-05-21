Vcheck Global Celebrates Recent Growth with Sponsorship of 20th Annual B Riley Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vcheck Global, a provider of due diligence research and deep dive background checks, recently announced its participation as an exhibitor sponsor of the 20th Annual B Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference, held May 22-23, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

"Vcheck Global has quickly made a name for itself in the investigations and due diligence industry by protecting our clients' finances and their reputations as they onboard executive-level hires, prepare for initial public offerings, and determine the risk of investment decisions," said Vcheck Global CEO Adam Rudman. "The timing of our recent growth could not be more perfect. Our first time sponsoring the B Riley conference coincides with a milestone as big as the conference's 20th anniversary."

Serving more than 500 companies and business leaders worldwide, Vcheck Global's opening of offices in New York and Boston and its recently reported 700% growth exemplify its mission of global service coverage and exponential growth. With comprehensive service offerings supported by on-the-ground human intelligence across the globe, Vcheck Global's reports are customizable to accommodate a variety of client needs and priorities.

About the 20th Annual B Riley Conference

B Riley FBR is a leading full service investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles. More than 300 companies, including Vcheck Global, are set to share their stories at the 20th Annual B Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference, held May 22-23, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. This year's conference is the organization's largest to date. More than 1,200 attendees registered for the event's leading networking and investment opportunities, informative presentations, and insightful panel discussions.

About Vcheck Global

As a leading provider of deep-dive due diligence background checks, Vcheck Global protects the reputations and investments of companies around the world. Recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America, Vcheck Global and its growing team of accomplished investigators, subject matter experts, in-house linguists, and client relationship associates can accommodate a variety of client needs and priorities with easily customized scopes and international service coverage. Vcheck Global primarily serves banks, law firms, and investment groups. For more information, visit http://vcheckglobal.com .

For more information, contact CEO Adam Rudman by phone at (310) 417-1890 or by email at arudman@vcheckglobal.com.

SOURCE Vcheck Global LLC

