Vcheck Global Recognized as the Fastest Growing Background Check and Due Diligence Investigations Company in America by Inc. Magazine

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vcheck Global is excited to be selected for the second consecutive year by Inc. Magazine to be amongst their 5000 fastest-growing companies.

"We have sincere appreciation to our dedicated team and our diverse client base for enabling our turbo growth over these past years," said Adam Rudman, CEO of Vcheck Global. "With the focus, determination, and grit that is our daily behavior at Vcheck Global we are strongly positioned to continue on our mission for years to come."

The complete Inc. 5000 list, including Vcheck Global's company profile, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Vcheck Global

As a leading provider of deep-dive due diligence background checks, Vcheck Global protects the reputations and investments of companies around the world. Now twice named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America, Vcheck Global and its growing team of accomplished investigators, subject matter experts, in-house linguists, and client relationship associates can accommodate a variety of client needs and priorities with easily customized scopes and international service coverage. Vcheck Global primarily serves banks, law firms, and investment groups. For more information, visit https://vcheckglobal.com.

For more information, contact CEO Adam Rudman by phone at (310) 417-1890 or by email at arudman@vcheckglobal.com.

SOURCE Vcheck Global LLC

