vCom Solutions Continues Growth Trajectory in 2H 2020

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vCom Solutions, a leader in IT spend management software and managed services, added a host of new midsize and enterprise-level organizations to the company's client roster during the second half of 2020, the company announced today. Despite the business challenges posed by the global pandemic and the resultant economic instability, vCom experienced a healthy 30% increase in growth over the previous quarter. The newly expanded client portfolio includes organizations from diverse vertical sectors including regional financial institutions, manufacturing companies, industrial fabricators, packaging, education services, and multiple non-profit organizations.

"We're extremely proud of what we were able to do in 2020, given the global pandemic and how it impacted us, our customers, and prospects," said Paul Connaker, VP of Business Development. "We spent considerable time internally understanding exactly how our ability to drive value for our clients fit into this new reality. It's more imperative than ever that IT organizations understand how every asset within their ecosystem ties back to the corporate mission. That can only happen with real visibility into IT spend, and that is what vCom has been providing for two decades. By being able to help clients plan, build, and manage their IT ecosystems, identify savings, and increase visibility into their spend, vCom fits the needs of the market."

New organizations added to vCom's client roster include Arena Pharmaceuticals, commercial real estate agency Kiemle Hagood, Smart Bank, removal and recycling company Junk King, manufacturer Enerpac, global automotive technology firm Cerence, food distributor Sauer Brands, the Brumit Restaurant Group, laboratory instrument maker Waters Corporation, Apache Industrial Services, educational services provider Otter Learning, and non-profit organizations Special Olympics of Northern California and Horizon Goodwill Industries

"Although 2020 was a challenging year for every business, being able to grow 30% was a testament to the value we deliver to our clients. That makes us very optimistic of our ability to achieve substantial growth in 2021," said Connaker. "The value of a clear, consistent, and actionable view of IT spend and the need for organizations to optimize and better manage their costs will not disappear once the pandemic ends. In fact, as economic conditions stabilize, the demand on already taxed IT and Finance teams will be even greater. Our IT spend management software and services are exactly what companies need to address these upcoming challenges. We're excited to move forward and align to whatever market shifts may occur."

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom visit http://vcomsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Ann McGuire

Director of Marketing

925.415.2230

Related Images

vcom-solutions-logo.png

vCom Solutions Logo

vCom Solutions experienced 30% growth in the last quarter of 2020.

SOURCE vCom Solutions