Vcpi appoints Nickolo Villanueva and Cheryl Stalowski to its Board of Directors

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vcpi owners, Karen and Craig Christianson, are pleased to announce the appointment of Nickolo Villanueva and Cheryl Stalowski to vcpi's board of directors.

Nickolo has served as vcpi's Vice President of Engineering for the past seven years and has a wealth of experience planning and implementing information technology solutions for the LTPAC industry. His background gives the board a deeper perspective on the strategic evolution and practical application of technology in the service of providing high quality care.

Cheryl has been a strong sales and marketing leader in the technology industry and is currently the Director of OEM Sales at Esker, Inc. in Madison, WI. Cheryl's experience will provide further guidance to vcpi's sales and marketing initiatives as well as vcpi's strategic business plans and tactical execution.

"We are excited to have Cheryl and Nickolo's expertise on our board to support vcpi's continued growth as an IT service provider to the caregiving heroes in senior living and LTPAC," stated Karen Christianson, President vcpi.

