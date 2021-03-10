VCTI Reports Strong Growth and Demand for Network Service Provider Solutions and Services Offerings

SOMERSET, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI, the broadband and network technology experts, today announced that it had achieved 70% in customer growth. The company also reached significant milestones in advancing broadband and networked technologies with new product innovations, expanding its software development centers of excellence in Bangalore, and bolstering management. This continued company momentum speaks to considerable market opportunity and demand for VCTI's expertise in intelligent automation of service provider operations, network appliance development, and complex cloud migration.

The emergence of the pandemic in early 2020 illuminated the vital importance of cloud services, networked applications and access to quality broadband to enable society to function. Infrastructure technology vendors and broadband services providers alike scrambled to accelerate applications and accessibility while simultaneously transforming their own operations to accommodate an exponential increase in remote work.

"I am exceptionally proud of the team's ability to respond quickly, and deliver high quality software and services under intense time pressure," said Raj Singh, VCTI's CEO. "Our deep skills in network technologies and software enabled us to quickly adapt to changing customer requirements and needs to grow our customer base. It's especially gratifying to have earned the trust of a growing roster of highly innovative technology companies."

As part of this momentum, VCTI has achieved a number of major milestones, including:

Exceptional Business Performance: VCTI reports a 70% increase in new customers for 2020 and almost 100% customer retention.

Expanded Software Development Centers of Excellence: VCTI provides full project delivery teams to a prestigious list of global technology companies. The technical practices, located in Bangalore, India, are:

Network Technologies



Microservices



Cloud Migration & Virtualization



Security



Testing & Test Automation

New Product Innovations: VCTI continues to define the market with dozens of innovations, adding three new, differentiated offerings to its growing broadband portfolio. New product introductions in 2020 include:

Integrated Wireless-Wireline Network Planning Optimization for service providers seeking the most cost-effective and comprehensive network designs to most profitably expand and/or enhance their broadband services.

Rapid Broadband Planning Service – powered by VCTI NOCPlan™ sophisticated algorithms and highly accurate serviceable location data, calibrated to individual service provider architecture specifications for virtually any network technology, VCTI delivers comprehensive economic analysis about optimized build options, enabling identification and prioritization of the markets with the strongest, fastest ROI potential.

Acceptance into the ServiceNow® Technology Partner Program – will focus on enabling broadband service providers to extend the ServiceNow workflow and orchestration platform to create or significantly improve the automation of broadband provisioning and service activation across multi-vendor, multi-technology infrastructure, utilizing the VCTI NOCVue Unity™ framework.

New Executive Hire: VCTI also added a strategic appointment in 2020 to help support its next phase of growth with the selection of Tito Sharma as Chief Financial Officer, Head of Operations, and to the Company's Board of Directors.

VCTI Careers

VCTI is currently hiring to support it growth and expects to expand its employee base by 40% in 2021. More details on careers at VCTI can be found at https://vcti.io/join-us/.

About VCTI

VCTI is a world-class leader in network technology. VCTI provides expert technical resources to help technology companies develop complex networked and cloud products, and software solutions and services to enable broadband service providers to optimize investments for network evolution, simplify operations, and strengthen their path to digital transformation. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband service providers and technology companies in the world, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India.

Learn more at www.vcti.io

