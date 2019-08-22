VDS Keeps the Growth Coming

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The third time's a charm for V Digital Services in Inc. magazine's 2019 survey of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For the third year in a row, the digital marketing agency is on the Inc. 5000 list, one of the most prestigious measures of dynamism at American companies.

VDS's inclusion on the list keeps the Phoenix-based firm in rarefied company. Previous Inc. 5000 rosters have included famed U.S. brands such as Microsoft, Vizio, Timberland, and Oracle.

V Digital Services first made the Inc. list in 2017, when it posted 40 percent year-over-year growth. Over the past year, the company maintained an average monthly customer retention rate of 93 percent and saw a 22 percent jump in its local SEO business and a 14 percent bump in its client base.

The company also opened its twelfth regional office, and the third in the state of California, naming Chris Reed to helm its operations in San Diego.

Inclusion on the Inc. list is only the latest measure of V Digital Services' rapid ascension in the world of digital marketing. In May, the company was named one of America's best advertising or marketing companies by the American Business Awards, an honor that came just days after VDS was recognized in the Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group.

"To be included in the Inc. 5000 list for three years running is an incredible honor," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "This is all about our team and how hard they've worked on behalf of our customers."

The VDS team is a stable of experts offering customers one-stop shopping for their digital marketing needs. Those analysts and account managers specialize in helping small and large businesses navigate the world of organic SEO, social media management, paid media, web developing and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising.

As a subsidiary of Voice Media Group, VDS combines the reach of iconic VMG media properties such as Denver Westword and Phoenix New Times with its own cutting-edge growth strategies for customers.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company's careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/.

