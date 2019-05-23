VDS Wins Again in the American Business Awards

PHOENIX, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, V Digital Services has been named a winner in the American Business Awards, earning a "Bronze Stevie" trophy for being one of America's best advertising, marketing or public relations companies.

VDS was nominated in the Company of the Year category for medium-sized firms.

Bronze Stevie Award Image

The American Business Awards are the country's premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year and App of the Year.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, June 11.

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape."

This year's award was especially meaningful because it comes on the heels of VDS being honored by the ABA in 2018 for being one of the nation's fastest growing companies with up to 100 employees.

"Winning for two consecutive years in a contest this prestigious is a real testament to the work ethic and creative energy of our employees," said Scott Tobias, chief executive officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. "I can't tell you how proud I am of our team."





The honor from the ABA also comes just days after VDS was honored in the Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group and marks yet another indication of VDS's rapid ascension in the highly competitive digital marketing industry.

About VDS

As a division of Voice Media Group, VDS operates in thirteen major American cities, including the Top 25 markets where VMG publishes such award-winning publications as Denver Westword and Phoenix New Times.

VDS employs an array of analysts and account managers who specialize in helping clients polish their online presence through expertise in organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development and both programmatic and pay-per-click advertising. Its creative strategies, such as establishing a division devoted entirely to helping customers in the burgeoning marijuana industry, have allowed it to streamline and simplify the digital marketing experience for customers.

