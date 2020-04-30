Veative Labs and Lenovo Collaborate on an Integrated Distance Learning and Virtual Reality Classroom Solution

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veative Labs, a leading provider of immersive learning solutions, is pleased to announce a global collaboration with Lenovo, the world's largest supplier of educational technology. This collaboration will enable Lenovo customers to experience Veative's entire collection of 550 interactive STEM modules on Lenovo computers through Lenovo's new Distance Learning Solution or on Lenovo's VR devices through the new VR Classroom 2.0 solution.

Veative's robust interactive content library for Grades 4 through to higher education is standards-aligned and includes modules for science and math. This immersive education content promotes a deeper understanding of complex concepts while Veative's one-of-a-kind data analytics reports allow teachers and school leaders to track student progress toward mastery. The easy-to-use Veative solution ensures that teachers can provide differentiated, unique learning opportunities for all students whether they are at school or at home.

As part of this collaboration, Veative has developed Veative Limited for Lenovo VR Classroom 2.0. This application features 40 virtual reality modules including science, mathematics and virtual tours. Veative Limited will come preloaded on all Lenovo VR Classroom 2.0 devices, with the option to upgrade to Veative's full library. Both the Limited app and full library will be made available to existing Lenovo VR Classroom 1.0 customers as well. A new browser-based WebXR option will provide access to the same interactive content library while using a computer, without requiring a VR headset.

Veative CEO, Ankur Aggarwal, said "This collaboration shows our commitment to transforming the way education is delivered. The Veative solution combines powerful technology with research-based instructional practices, rigorous and aligned content, formative assessment data, and analytics. We focus on the needs of teachers and students by developing content that integrates seamlessly into existing curricula, while being easy to use, and attending to learning outcomes, regardless of hardware device or location."

Aggarwal went on to note that "partnering with Lenovo gives Veative the ability to roll out our solution at a larger scale and expand our reach into the global education market. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Lenovo, who shares our vision of transforming the way education is delivered to students."

"Access to curriculum-based content is critical in today's environment of remote learning. Additionally, Virtual Reality is a powerful way to impact student engagement, inspiring youth to develop curiosity and explore challenging topics," said Richard Henderson, Director of Global Education Solutions at Lenovo. "With access to STEM content and a complete solution for teaching and learning, we are excited about the relationship with Veative which offers both web-based and VR content with formative assessment, helping Lenovo with our vision to offer smarter technology for all."

About Veative Labs

Veative is a leading provider of immersive learning and training solutions. The Veative solution is being utilized in over 25 countries to engage learners with abstract concepts, bridging the gap between knowledge and understanding. Veative is transforming the way virtual reality is used in education by combining powerful VR technology with research-based instructional practices, paired with analytics to track student progress.

Not only has Veative developed the world's largest library of interactive, curriculum-aligned K-12 VR modules, but also specializes in the development of immersive experiences for higher education and the enterprise sector. Whether it is advanced training simulations, or language learning with voice recognition, Veative creates superior immersive experiences to improve learning outcomes for learning in any sector.

