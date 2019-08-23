VeChain Attends Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 14-18, 2019, Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019, the largest and most influential blockchain gathering in China, will be held by the Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, a top blockchain research body in China. The event this year will bring together over 2000 participants and 250 experts of 50 global projects to share their insights and experience on the development of blockchain technology, its real-world applications, regulations & compliance.

Invited guests such as Dr. Xiao Feng, Vice Chairman & Executive Director at Wanxiang Holdings; Founder of Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum and Chief Scientist at Wanxiang Blockchain; Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Webank (China's first digital bank initiated by Tencent), Henry Ma; and the General Manager at China Unicom IoT Company, Chen XiaoTian, will be in attendance.

As the world's leading enterprise-level public blockchain, VeChain possesses a proven track record of promoting the adoption of blockchain technology. For instance, VeChain developed My Story™ with DNV GL, a blockchain-powered, business assurance solution already implemented by three wineries in Italy: Ricci Curbastro, Ruffino and Torrevento.

Another example is the San Marino Low Carbon Ecosystem. This recently announced initiative is the first national-level blockchain-based program designed to drive environmentally friendly practices. The Ecosystem is entirely powered by the San Marino Innovation Token, a utility token issued on the VeChainThor Blockchain.

The Summit invited Sunny Lu, Founder of VeChain Foundation, to share with the audience his extensive experience in building blockchain-based solutions and real-world applications. Renato Grottola, Antonio Senatore, and Vincenzo Di Nicola, advisors and partners to the VeChain ecosystem are all invited as leaders of the blockchain industry to speak.

Renato Grottola is SVP and Global Director of M&A Digital Transformation at DNV GL Business Assurance, member of an expert panel responsible for drafting Italy's national strategy on Blockchain, and Member of the VeChain Foundation Steering Committee.

Over the years, Renato has served various positions in the world-leading business assurance group and gained rich experience in driving digital transformation and business development. Under his leadership, DNV GL forged a strategic partnership with VeChain and helped build a host of VeChainThor Blockchain-based solutions and applications.

Antonio Senatore serves as the Global CTO at Deloitte Blockchain and is a member of the VeChain Foundation Advisory Board. Having been in the IT industry for over 15 years, Antonio is a leader in technology research, road mapping, lab technical architecture & infrastructure, as well as the Lab technical operating model.

Under Antonio's leadership, Deloitte has been developing on the VeChainThor Blockchain and migrated the solutions it developed for DNV GL from Ethereum to the VeChainThor Blockchain in April 2019.

Vincenzo Di Nicola is a co-founder of Conio, an Italian startup that provides enterprise solutions for banks to manage cryptocurrencies and safe custody of digital assets. He also serves as a Member of the Scientific Committee of the Republic of San Marino and assists them with their national blockchain initiatives, such as the San Marino Low Carbon Ecosystem and San Marino Innovation Token.

VeChain is dedicated to promoting the mass adoption of blockchain technology and changing people's lives for the better. Hence, it is pleased and excited to demonstrate VeChainThor powered applications and solutions at the Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019.

VeChain is looking forward to interacting and connecting with the attending business leaders and innovators, both inside and outside of the blockchain industry, and demonstrate to them how blockchain can be leveraged to empower the economy and make this world a better place.

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain aims to connect blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco.

Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, Bright Food, D.I.G., DB Schenker, and PICC.

