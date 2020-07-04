VeChain Is Attending the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2020 Hosted By Shanghai Municipal People's Government

VeChain will be opening the first blockchain technology session in this conference, with our session titled "blockchainize the future, power the economy".

The blockchain forum will be co-hosted by the Shanghai Municipal Commission Of Economy And Informatization , Shanghai Finance Information Association and several other large enterprises and organizations. VeChain will be sharing our experience in the blockchain deployment, integration and usage for various business scenarios and current successful users.

VeChain Attending WAIC Alongside Tech Giants and Juggernauts

Since the first WAIC in 2018, the event has become a grand meeting and festival, accumulating international influences across various industries. In line with the growing trend of the online new economy and digital transformation, this year's conference will be inviting top-of-line tech enterprises, including Microsoft, Amazon, Alibaba, Tencent, Huawei and more.

This event will be the perfect avenue for VeChain to showcase our industry-leading blockchain infrastructure and technology. As the company responsible for opening the blockchain session of the WAIC conference, we have no doubt that our keynote will be closely listened to by other attendees and VIPs invited to the event.

Blockchain: Trillion Yuan Focal Point Of The Chinese Government and Economy

On 20 April 2020, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the cabinet-level department that draws up policies and strategies for the direction of the Chinese economy, has expanded its definition of "new infrastructure" to include blockchain technology.

Investment in new infrastructure is expected to comprise 7%-12% of all infrastructure spending, with China International Capital Corporation (CICC) seeing new infrastructure investment of between 1-1.8 trillion yuan . As blockchain technology is becoming one of the major technical forces to boost the post-COVID economy, WAIC intends to open more discussions around its development.

With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity Indivisible Community", this Conference will be a high level platform attracting the most influential scientists and entrepreneurs around the world as well as government leaders to converse and talk about the technological frontiers, industry trends and provoking issues in forms of speeches and high-level forums.

VeChain will capitalize on this massive opportunity to pitch and share our experience and solutions to all stakeholders attending the conference. We are confident that our reputation and experience in solving pain points in the business world will convince even more partners to come onboard and expand our networking opportunities.

About WAIC

Artificial intelligence has become a core driving force for the new round of industrial transformation and is exerting an extremely profound impact on the world's economy, social progress and human life. In order to deepen the integration of the Internet, big data, artificial intelligence and the real economy as required by the Party's 19th National Congress, better serve the national innovation-driven development strategy, follow the international trend of new round of technology revolution and industrial reform and to develop Shanghai into a globally known center of science and innovation, Shanghai is set to build the world's top platform for AI cooperation and exchange via series of global conferences so as to promote and lead the integration of AI industry and technological innovation amid the global trend of new scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation.

Website: http://www.worldaic.com.cn/portal/en/aboutus.html

About VeChain

Launched in 2015, VeChain connects blockchain technology to the real world by providing a comprehensive governance structure, a robust economic model, and IoT integration. VeChain is the pioneer of real-world applications using public blockchain technology, with international operations in Singapore, Luxembourg, Tokyo, Shanghai, Paris, Hong Kong, and San Francisco. Together with our strategic partners PwC and DNV GL, we have established cooperative relations with many leading enterprises in different industries, including Walmart China, Bayer China, BMW, BYD Auto, Haier, H&M, LVMH, D.I.G, ENN, Shanghai Gas, AWS, PICC, ASI etc.

Website: www.vechain.com

