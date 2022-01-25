Vectra Acquires Siriux Security Technologies to Extend Leadership in Identity and SaaS Threat Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response, today announced it has acquired Siriux Security Technologies, a leading provider of identity and software as a service (SaaS) posture management. The acquisition positions Vectra as the only vendor that enables customers to securely configure and detect active threats in cloud identity and SaaS applications, including Microsoft Azure AD and Microsoft 365.

"We have helped customers stop the gamut of modern attacker campaigns—from ransomware to supply chain to nation-state attacks like SolarWinds," said Hitesh Sheth, President and CEO, Vectra AI. "SaaS applications have become a haven for cyberattacks and cloud identity is the way in. Through the combined expertise of the teams at Vectra and Siriux, we are now able to deliver the best protection for customers facing these threats."

Vectra is known for its world-class AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, including public cloud, SaaS, network and identity. Siriux extends Vectra's coverage even earlier in the threat lifecycle, providing a layer of analytics to assess complex identity and SaaS configurations—closing the loopholes that allow access to attackers.

Siriux's industry-leading approach is based on four key principles: privilege management, attack surface reduction, service hardening and transitive trust management. Siriux analyzes the configuration of applications such as Microsoft Azure AD and M365 against these principles to deliver prioritized, practical recommendations to reduce the risk of a successful attack.

"Our solution ensures organizations have done everything possible to identify common attack paths in SaaS platforms and minimize the attack surface of their cloud identity and SaaS applications by following our recommendations," said Aaron Turner, Founder and CEO, Siriux Security Technologies "By joining forces with Vectra, we are now able to enhance our solution with proven, AI-driven capability to detect and respond to rapidly evolving attack methods that can still circumvent even the best security posture."

The acquisition reinforces Vectra's commitment to addressing the security challenges customers face as they accelerate adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures with heavy reliance on cloud identity and SaaS applications.

Financial terms of the Siriux Security Technologies deal have not been disclosed. As a part of the transaction, Siriux Security Technologies will operate under the Vectra brand and leadership.

About Vectra

Vectra® is the leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises.

The Vectra Platform captures packets and logs across network, public cloud, SaaS, and identity by applying patented security-led AI to surface and prioritize threats for rapid threat response. Vectra's threat detections are powered by a deep understanding of attacker methods and problem-optimized AI algorithms. Alerts uncover attacker methods in action and are correlated across customer environments to expose real attacks. Organizations around the world rely on Vectra to see and stop threats before a breach occurs. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

About Siriux

Siriux Security Technologies is the premier Microsoft 365 security posture management provider offering the only service of its kind approved by Microsoft and published in the Azure Marketplace. Designed from the ground up to help security teams extend their visibility into all Microsoft 365 services, our scan engine analyzes thousands of security settings in Azure Active Directory, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive and Teams. Siriux has proven the effectiveness of its vulnerability assessments with organizations around the world who are the targets of some of the world's most-sophisticated attackers. Siriux enables security teams to not only discover risky SaaS configurations in Microsoft's cloud, but also provides detailed remediation recommendations to resolve problems and monitor settings to ensure immediate detection of material changes. Siriux is a proud member of the Silicon Slopes startup community, founded in April 2020 by Aaron Turner. For more information, visit siriux.tech.

