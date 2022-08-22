Vectra AI Named Winner of Two SC Awards for Excellence in Threat Detection and Response

The AI-driven Vectra platform recognized for its leading detection capabilities that span across network, hybrid and multi-cloud attack surfaces.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , the leader in AI-driven cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, today announced that the company has been named a winner in two categories of the prestigious 2022 SC Awards. The Vectra platform was recognized with the "Best Threat Detection Technology" and "Best Threat Intelligence Technology" in this year's awards. Vectra optimizes Security AI to understand attacker behaviors across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and networks, enabling security teams to detect, prioritize, investigate and respond to threats in real-time.

Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are the cybersecurity industry's most prestigious and competitive honor, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security. Vectra applies patented Security AI to surface and prioritize threats while integrating seamlessly into existing security stacks. Organizations that deploy Vectra gain the coverage, clarity and control required to get ahead and stay ahead of evasive attacks across today's threat landscape. The Vectra platform enables:

Coverage: Vectra's AI-driven detections provide visibility and deep context about attacker methods (TTPs) for over 90% of the defined MITRE ATT&CK techniques across attack surfaces including public cloud, SaaS, identity, network, and endpoints.





Vectra's AI-driven detections provide visibility and deep context about attacker methods (TTPs) for over 90% of the defined MITRE ATT&CK techniques across attack surfaces including public cloud, SaaS, identity, network, and endpoints. Clarity: Security teams receive a high-quality attack signal along with AI triage and AI prioritization of threats. This eliminates the need for triage filters, reduces alert noise by more than 80% and enables the prioritization of the threats that matter most—requiring less time to investigate and respond to attacks.





Security teams receive a high-quality attack signal along with AI triage and AI prioritization of threats. This eliminates the need for triage filters, reduces alert noise by more than 80% and enables the prioritization of the threats that matter most—requiring less time to investigate and respond to attacks. Control: Security teams see and stop attacks with less tools, less rules and less work through seamless integrations with existing technology stacks for context, workflow and response—further enabling operations at speed and scale.

"Organizations that prioritize AI detection and response are giving themselves a leg up on today's attacks, especially when the right approach to AI is leveraged," said Kevin Kennedy, SVP Product Management, Vectra. "There are just too many unknowns that security teams are up against—from expanding attack surfaces, evasive and evolving attacker methods and overwhelming alert noise—Vectra's approach to AI detection and response can neutralize those challenges and turn the tables on attackers. We're honored to be recognized by SC Media in these two categories as threat detection and threat intelligence remain at the core of everything we do."

The recognition comes two months after Vectra was recognized in the 2022 SC Media Awards Europe as the winner in the Best Behaviour Analytics / Enterprise Threat Detection category along with being listed as "highly commended" in three additional categories.

"The last year brought distinct challenges for the customer community, who are still struggling to manage the impact of the pandemic while transitioning to a new security standard," said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance and editor in chief of SC Media. "Winners of our Trust Awards answered the call by delivering technology that could help manage the evolving threat landscape."

This year's SC Award winners will be celebrated at InfoSec World 2022, taking place between September 26-28. For more information about the SC Awards and for a full list of 2022 winners, please visit: https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different." The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai .

Media Contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Vectra

[email protected]

SOURCE Vectra