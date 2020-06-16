Vectra Appoints Marc Gemassmer as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, the leader in network threat detection and response (NDR) , today announced the appointment of Marc Gemassmer as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a newly established position within the company's leadership team. Marc joins Vectra following another quarter of exceptional growth and will play a pivotal role in the continued success of the company's global expansion. With over 20 years of experience, predominately in software sales, Marc has a proven track record of driving strong revenue growth in the enterprise market.

"Enterprise customers are rapidly expanding their adoption of NDR to secure their cloud, data centers, end users and IOT assets," said Hitesh Sheth, CEO, Vectra. "This has resulted in rapid growth for Vectra and I am thrilled to welcome Marc to our team to drive our revenue growth at scale globally."

As CRO, Marc will be responsible for the entire customer and partner life cycle. Prior to joining Vectra, Marc was the Chief Sales Officer at Xactly Corp where he successfully built and scaled their revenue operations. Before Xactly, he ran worldwide sales at OpenDNS and was then responsible for Cloud Security sales following the company's acquisition by Cisco. He has held executive and leadership positions at companies such as Alteryx, Flexera Software, SAP America and started his career at PTC.

"The enterprise security market is at an inflection point with a new set of leaders set to replace the old guard," said Marc. "Vectra is well positioned to be the leader for threat detection and response, and I am excited to join the team and help drive the transformation of the cybersecurity landscape."

In recent months, the company has also announced a deep product integration with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Microsoft Azure Sentinel, launched Cognito Detect for Office 365, became the first and only NDR solution provider to take an identity based approach to security enforcement, joined the Chronicle Index Partner program, and received recognition from other leading award programs including the Cyber Defense Magazine Awards for innovations in AI, machine learning and cloud security.

About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai .

