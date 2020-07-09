Vectra expands global footprint through enriched channel partner program, training and growth into commercial market

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra® AI, a leader in network threat detection and response (NDR), today unveiled its modernized global channel partner program, new training and expansion into the commercial market to meet accelerated demand for one of the fastest growing markets in cybersecurity.

The new partner program significantly upgrades the overall framework, increases investment in partner relationships on a massive scale, and allows partners to drive their business, while Vectra focuses on ensuring customer success. Building on its rapid momentum as a trailblazer in the NDR market, Vectra was recently recognized in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for NDR.

"Vectra has always been a channel-focused company and we are thrilled to roll out new benefits that strengthen the way our partners conduct business," said Hitesh Sheth, president and CEO at Vectra. "NDR is gaining unprecedented traction and we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with a scalable partner framework and training program."

The Vectra global channel partner program now offers three categories based on the organization's market approach: sell (resell Vectra); deliver services (deliver Vectra services with partner solutions); and manage services (implement Vectra as a managed service).

The program is further customized into tiers based on each partner's level of commitment, ensuring they can design the program to fit their unique needs. Ambassador partners are industry-leading professionals who have demonstrated higher levels of capability and performance. Authorized partners are in the early stages of their relationship with Vectra and will take part in the new sales accreditation and technical certification training.

"It is refreshing to see an industry leader take direct guidance from its customers and partners," said Tera Davis, co-owner and managing director of Critical Start. "We are excited to participate in the enhanced Vectra program as it will allow us to address the unique needs of our commercial and midsized customers. This newly modernized channel partner program truly allows us to make our engagement with Vectra our own."

"We are excited to be working with Vectra," said Grant Paling, global services product manager at Orange CyberDefense. "The strong focus on network detection and response compliments our service offering perfectly, as Orange CyberDefense provides managed capabilities for both holistic visibility and actionable insights that allow customers to secure their widening digital footprints from attack. The introduction of the Vectra partner program has further helped to improve the ease of engagement through better flexibility and alignment to our model as a managed security services provider."

Vectra global channel partner program benefits

Allows partners to drive their business with a modernized approach to the partner program framework – simple, strategic, customer-focused, and expandable.

Focuses on the different ways that partners go to market by supporting three main models: Sell, Managed Service, and Services.

Expands partner benefits to include financial incentives, partner portal, global training, partner tools, attack simulation, demo and virtual labs, global support, and marketing and go-to-market support.

Enriches training to further empower partners to deliver the value of NDR to their organizations with several levels of training authorizations and certifications: Authorized to Demo, Vectra Sales Professional (VSP), Vectra Certified Pre-Sales Engineer (VPSE), and Vectra Certified Implementation Engineer (VCIE) combined with Vectra Certified Security Analyst (VCSA) for managed security services partners (MSSPs).

For deeper insights into the new Vectra channel partner program, read the blog by Marc Gemassmer, chief revenue officer at Vectra.

About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Media contact

Allison Arvanitis

Lumina Communications for Vectra

[email protected]

Regional Partner Quotes;

"By partnering with Vectra, we expanded our portfolio with a solution that takes threat detection and response to a new level using artificial intelligence," said Mark Sobol, Head of Cybersecurity at SVA. "This new partner program solidifies SVA and Vectra joint commitment to comprehensively address our customers' IT security needs and establish state of the art security operations."

"Vectra's Cognito platform has enabled us to embed powerful AI-driven NDR capabilities into our solution architecture, enhancing our holistic cybersecurity framework and enabling our customers to effectively detect, investigate and respond to cyber-attacks in real time", said Stephan Berner, CEO at Help AG. "Help AG's business model is built around being the trusted cybersecurity advisor to our customers and Vectra's program perfectly complements this strategy. It rewards us for our commitment and technical expertise in a manner than enables us to further enhance our value-proposition to customers."

SOURCE Vectra

Related Links

http://www.vectra.ai

