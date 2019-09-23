Vectra expands operations in the Middle East to address the growing demand for network detection and response in the cloud

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2019 / PRNewswire/ -- Vectra, the leader in network threat detection and response, today announced that it is expanding business operations in the Middle East to arm enterprise organizations and managed detection-and-response providers with a platform to stop in-progress cyberattacks in the cloud.

To accommodate its rapidly growing customer base in the region, Vectra is expanding customer success, professional services, sales, and security engineering capabilities along with additional channel partner support.

Fueled by a recent USD$100 million Series E funding round, Vectra regional headquarters in Dubai is crucial to the company's global go-to-market channel strategy to deliver advanced AI to detect and respond faster to cyberattacks.

Earlier this year, Vectra strengthened its presence in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. The company also operates throughout North America, and Europe, and has research-and-development centers in Dublin, Ireland, Austin, Texas, and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Powered by AI, the Cognito platform from Vectra enables enterprise organizations to detect cyberattackers in real time and empowers threat hunters to perform conclusive incident investigations. Cognito provides 360-degree visibility into hidden threats in cloud, data center, user and internet-of-things (IoT) infrastructures, leaving attackers with nowhere to hide.

Vectra recently announced that its Cognito platform integrates with Amazon Web Services Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) traffic mirroring. Enterprises can now natively run the Cognito platform in AWS environments to rapidly detect and respond to cyberthreats in the cloud.

In September 2018, company announced that Cognito can run natively in Microsoft Azure cloud environments with virtual sensors that integrate with the Azure Virtual Network Terminal Access Point (TAP). Both integrations enable Vectra to provide complete cyberattacker detection and response without requiring agents.

"Cloud architectures are plagued by security vulnerabilities," said Ammar Enaya, Vectra regional director in the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa. "The SANS Institute says that one out of five businesses were hit by unauthorized access to their cloud environments in the past year. As more enterprises turn to the cloud for greater operational scale and cost efficiencies, it's critical to address these security vulnerabilities so businesses can innovate free from external threats."

The Cognito platform makes a considerable contribution to closing the cybersecurity skills gap. Completely overwhelmed, security analysts today must manually sift through thousands of threat alerts and logs each day to find cyberattackers. Driven by AI, Cognito completely automates these manual and mundane processes and prioritizes active attacks that pose the highest risk. This reduces the security operations workload by 34X and enables skilled analysts to focus their attention on threat hunting and data breach prevention.

Vectra is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems [1] and Vectra is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis. [2]

For more information about Vectra and the Cognito platform, please visit vectra.ai.

[1] Source: Gartner Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Craig Lawson and John Watts, July 1, 2019.

[2] Source: Gartner "Market Guide for Network Traffic Analysis" by Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D'Hoinne, and Sanjit Ganguli, February 28, 2019.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vectra

Vectra® is a leader in network detection and response – from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using artificial intelligence to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers three applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. And Cognito Detect™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Media and interview requests contact

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8 (on behalf of Vectra)

+971 52 288 0850

vernon@procre8.biz

SOURCE Vectra

Related Links

http://vectra.ai

