Vectrus Announces Strong First Quarter 2020 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced first quarter 2020 financial results for the quarter ended April 3, 2020.

"Vectrus provides critical infrastructure support services globally for a variety of national security missions. This core competency combined with our backlog of long-term contracts with the U.S. government creates operating and financial resiliency, with predictable free cash flow, that is foundational to our business model," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer. "Our first quarter revenue grew 8% with minimal impact from COVID-19, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded year-over-year. Additionally, our growth focused campaigns continue to drive results as we recorded wins with the Army, Navy and Air Force, including a position on the AFCAP V $6.4 billion IDIQ contract vehicle. Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been measured, deliberate and client centric, keeping our clients, employees and partners safe while executing consistently on our programs. We are proud of the contributions our teams are making to support our men and women on the front lines at such a difficult time."

First Quarter 2020 Results

First quarter 2020 revenue of $351.7 million increased $25.8 million or 8% compared to first quarter 2019. The company saw increased revenue across all geographic regions with revenue growth of 15% in Europe, 14% in the United States, and 5% in the Middle East. Organic revenue growth was 4% in the first quarter 2020.

For the first quarter 2020, operating income was $12.5 million or 3.5% margin. EBITDA1 was $14.5 million or 4.1% margin for the first quarter 2020, compared to $11.8 million or 3.6% margin in the first quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $14.6 million or 4.2% margin for the first quarter 2020, compared to $12.8 million or 3.9% margin in the first quarter 2019.

First quarter 2020 diluted EPS was $0.74 compared to $0.62 in the first quarter 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the first quarter 2020 was $0.75. The company's effective tax rate in the first quarter 2020 was 19.6%, compared to 19.8% in the first quarter 2019. On an adjusted basis diluted EPS grew 8.7% in the first quarter 2020.

"I'm pleased to announce that we were able to post strong top and bottom-line growth despite COVID-19, which reinforces the resiliency of our business," said Susan Lynch, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We estimate that COVID-19 impacted first quarter 2020 revenue and earnings per share by $2.2 million and $0.02, respectively."

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter ended April 3, 2020 was $1.1 million, compared to net cash used by operating activities of $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Days sales outstanding (DSO) was 66 days in the first quarter of 2020.

Net debt at April 3, 2020 was $37.8 million, essentially unchanged from 2019 year-end, equating to a 0.5x net debt to consolidated EBITDA1 ratio. Total debt at April 3, 2020 was $184.0 million, up $110.0 million from $74.0 million at March 29, 2019. Cash at quarter-end was $146.2 million. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company preemptively drew $115 million on its revolver to mitigate any liquidity issues that might have arisen as a result of the pandemic. The company has subsequently repaid approximately $60 million of borrowings under its revolver. As of April 3, 2020, total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 2.6x.

Total backlog in the quarter ended April 3, 2020 was $4.1 billion and funded backlog was $1.1 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.5x as of April 3, 2020.

"Backlog grew 48% sequentially to a record $4.1 billion and drove a 1.5x trailing twelve-month book-to-bill ratio," said Lynch. "The size of our backlog is an attractive attribute of our business, representing 2.7 times the midpoint of our 2020 full year revenue guidance, providing visibility into the remainder of the year and beyond."

Reiterating 2020 Guidance

Vectrus is reiterating its full-year 2020 guidance while actively monitoring COVID-19 response and LOGCAP V phase in schedule.

There was minimal impact to revenue and operating income in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19. The pandemic is estimated to have approximately a $20-25 million impact on revenue and a corresponding impact on operating income in the second quarter of 2020. The company continues to work with its clients with regard to its COVID-19 response and LOGCAP V phase in schedule and is maintaining its current guidance range.

In addition, guidance assumes capital expenditures of $7.0 million, depreciation and amortization of $8.4 million, mandatory debt payments of $6.5 million, interest expense of $5.6 million, tax rate of 23 percent, and weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 11.8 million at December 31, 2020.

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts 2020 Guidance 2020

Mid Revenue $1,475 to $1,525 $1,500 EBITDA Margin* 4.6% to 4.8% 4.7% Diluted Earnings Per Share* $3.48 to $3.81 $3.67 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $45.0 to $55.0 $50.0



* EBITDA margin, Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities excludes any potential unusual or special one-time items

The Company notes that forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-0792, while international participants may dial 201-689-8263. For all other listeners, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through May 26, 2020 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13703070.

Footnotes:

1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,200 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories across four continents. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers . For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements and items listed in the table in "2020 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2020 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO's, contract opportunities, the potential impact of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Vectrus

Mike Smith, CFA

719-637-5773

[email protected]

VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



April 3,

March 29, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019 Revenue

$ 351,734



$ 325,906

Cost of revenue

319,693



295,596

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

19,558



19,919

Operating income

12,483



10,391

Interest expense, net

(1,703)



(1,575)

Income from operations before income taxes

10,780



8,816

Income tax expense

2,112



1,742

Net income

$ 8,668



$ 7,074











Earnings per share







Basic

$ 0.75



$ 0.63

Diluted

$ 0.74



$ 0.62

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

11,545



11,292

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,745



11,399



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





April 3,

December 31, (In thousands, except share information)

2020

2019 Assets

(unaudited)



Current assets







Cash

$ 146,172



$ 35,318

Receivables

263,601



269,144

Costs incurred in excess of billings

—



—

Other current assets

21,212



16,154

Total current assets

430,985



320,616

Property, plant, and equipment, net

18,540



18,844

Goodwill

261,983



261,983

Intangible assets, net

13,911



14,926

Right-of-use assets

12,390



14,654

Other non-current assets

5,789



5,366

Total non-current assets

312,613



315,773

Total Assets

$ 743,598



$ 636,389

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 147,364



$ 148,015

Compensation and other employee benefits

42,131



53,155

Short-term debt

122,000



6,500

Other accrued liabilities

39,331



37,409

Total current liabilities

350,826



245,079

Long-term debt, net

61,139



63,041

Deferred tax liability

47,294



49,407

Other non-current liabilities

20,096



19,997

Total non-current liabilities

128,529



132,445

Total liabilities

479,355



377,524

Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000

shares authorized; 11,587,719 and 11,523,691

shares issued and outstanding as of April 3, 2020

and December 31, 2019, respectively

116



115

Additional paid in capital

78,690



78,757

Retained earnings

193,743



185,075

Parent company equity

—



—

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,306)



(5,082)

Total shareholders' equity

264,243



258,865

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 743,598



$ 636,389



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended



April 3,

March 29, (In thousands)

2020

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 8,668



$ 7,074

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation expense

996



788

Amortization of intangible assets

1,015



571

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

—



—

Stock-based compensation

2,367



1,462

Amortization of debt issuance costs

99



99

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

3,942



(12,650)

Other assets

(5,715)



94

Accounts payable

(162)



(11,366)

Deferred taxes

(1,522)



(1,090)

Compensation and other employee benefits

(9,733)



6,724

Other liabilities

1,181



1,909

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,136



(6,386)

Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets and intangibles

(917)



(9,886)

Net cash used in investing activities

(917)



(9,886)

Financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—



—

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,500)



(1,000)

Proceeds from revolver

144,000



48,000

Repayments of revolver

(29,000)



(48,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1



602

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(1,787)



(683)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

111,713



(1,081)

Exchange rate effect on cash

(1,080)



(618)

Net change in cash

110,853



(17,970)

Cash-beginning of year

35,318



66,145

Cash-end of period

$ 146,171



$ 48,174

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Interest paid

$ 1,469



$ 988

Income taxes paid (refunded)

$ 36



$ (296)

Non-cash investing activities:







Purchase of capital assets on account

$ (606)



$ (966)

Purchase of capital assets on account

$ —



$ 1,128



Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations and other disclosures.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations and unusual and infrequent non-operating items.

is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations and unusual and infrequent non-operating items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Organic revenue is defined as Revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.

Adjusted Net Income,

Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)















(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2020 As Reported

M&A Related Costs1

LOGCAP V Pre- Operational Legal Costs2

Three Months Ended April 3, 2020 As Reported – Adjusted

















Revenue

$ 351,734



$ —



—



$ 351,734



















Operating income

$ 12,483







$ 141



$ 12,624

Operating margin

3.5 %









3.6 %

















Interest expense, net

$ (1,703)



$ —



$ —



$ (1,703)



















Income from operations before income taxes

$ 10,780



$ —



$ 141



$ 10,921



















Income tax expense

$ 2,112



$ —



$ 28



$ 2,140

Income tax rate

19.6 %









19.6 %

















Net income

$ 8,668



$ —



$ 113



$ 8,781



















Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,745











11,745



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.74











$ 0.75



















EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)















(in thousands)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2020 As Reported

M&A Related Costs1

LOGCAP V Pre- Operational Legal Costs2

Three Months Ended April 3, 2020 As Reported – Adjusted Operating Income

$ 12,483







$ 141



$ 12,624



















Add:















Depreciation and amortization

$ 2,011



$ —



$ —



$ 2,011



















EBITDA

$ 14,494



$ —



$ 141



$ 14,635

EBITDA Margin

4.1 %









4.2 %

















1 2020 Costs related to M&A and Integration of acquisitions 2 2020 LOGCAP V Pre-Operational legal cost

Adjusted Net Income,

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per

Share (Non-GAAP Measures)















(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2019 As Reported

M&A Related Costs1

LOGCAP V Pre- Operational Legal Costs2

Three Months Ended March 28, 2019 As Reported – Adjusted

















Revenue

$ 325,906



—



—



$ 325,906



















Operating income

$ 10,391



$ 1,045



$ —



$ 11,436

Operating margin

3.2 %









3.5 %

















Interest expense, net

$ (1,575)



$ —



$ —



$ (1,575)



















Income from operations before income taxes

$ 8,816



$ 1,045



$ —



$ 9,861



















Income tax expense

$ 1,742



$ 207



$ —



$ 1,949

Income tax rate

19.8 %









19.8 %

















Net income

$ 7,074



$ 838



$ —



$ 7,912



















Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,399











11,399



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.62











$ 0.69



















EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)















(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2019 As Reported

M&A Related Costs1

LOGCAP V Pre- Operational Legal Costs2

Three Months Ended March 29, 2019 As Reported – Adjusted Operating Income

$ 10,391



$ 1,045



$ —



$ 11,436



















Add:















Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,359



$ —



$ —



$ 1,359



















EBITDA

$ 11,750



$ 1,045



$ —



$ 12,795

EBITDA Margin

3.6 %









3.9 %

















1 2020 Costs related to M&A and Integration of acquisitions 2 2020 LOGCAP V Pre-Operational legal cost

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended April 3, 2020 As Reported

Three Months Ended April 3, 2020 Advantor

Three Months Ended April 3, 2020 As Reported – Organic













Revenue

$ 351,734



$ 11,186



$ 340,548















(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2019 As Reported

Three Months Ended March 29, 2019 Advantor

Three Months Ended March 29, 2019 As Reported – Organic













Revenue

$ 325,906



$ —



$ 325,906















Organic Revenue $ Increase









$ 14,642

Organic Revenue % Increase









4.5 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Client



















Three Months Ended (In thousands)

April 3, 2020

% of Total

March 29, 2019

% of Total Army

247,555



70 %

226,692



69 % Air Force

73,341



21 %

67,931



21 % Navy

15,237



4 %

15,088



5 % Other

15,601



5 %

16,195



5 % Total revenue

$ 351,734







$ 325,906























Revenue by Contract Type







Three Months Ended (In thousands)

April 3, 2020

% of Total

March 29, 2019

% of Total Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹

256,319



73 %

251,456



77 % Firm-fixed-price

95,415



27 %

74,450



23 % Total revenue

$ 351,734







$ 325,906





¹ Includes time and material contracts

















Revenue by Contract Relationship



















Three Months Ended (In thousands)

April 3, 2020

% of Total

March 29, 2019

% of Total Prime contractor

$ 333,393



95 %

$ 307,058



94 % Subcontractor

18,341



5 %

18,848



6 % Total revenue

$ 351,734







$ 325,906























Revenue by Geographic Region



















Three Months Ended (In thousands)

April 3, 2020

% of Total

March 29, 2019

% of Total Middle East

$ 237,937



68 %

226,416



69 % United States

81,469



23 %

71,388



22 % Europe

32,328



9 %

28,102



9 % Total revenue

$ 351,734







$ 325,906







