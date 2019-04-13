Vectrus Awarded Position on Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. announced that on April 12, 2019, the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island (ACC-RI) awarded four (4) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity, Multiple Award Task Order Contracts (MATOC), for the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V support services in support of the U.S. Military worldwide. The services are to support the Geographical Combatant Commands (GCCs) and Army Service Component Commands (ASCCs) throughout the full range of military operations. Each basic IDIQ contract Ordering Period will be an initial five-year ordering period and options for five additional one-year ordering periods. The ceiling price for the entire LOGCAP V MATOC is $82,000,000,000 and is a cumulative ceiling for all contracts awarded from Request for Proposal.

Vectrus Systems Corporation is one of the award recipients of the basic IDIQ contract and the following task orders: PACOM Setting the Theater Task Order and associated Performance Task Order; CENTCOM Setting the Theater Task Order and associated Performance Task Order. Each task order has its own period of performance.

The full LOGCAP V contract award announcement to Vectrus is available on FBO.gov at https://www.fbo.gov/index?s=opportunity&mode=form&tab=core&id=90e226fd66a85099863b51b842bf350d&_cview=0.

The company reaffirms its full-year 2019 guidance that was originally provided on February 26, 2019.

Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; engineering and digital technology services, and strategic programs support to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 129 locations in 22 countries. In 2018, Vectrus generated sales of $1.3 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

