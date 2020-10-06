Vectrus Recognized by Military Times as Top Employer for Veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) announced today that it has been recognized as a 2020 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times. This survey is the most comprehensive annual ranking of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits, and support efforts.

"We are honored to be recognized this year by Military Times for our success as a top employer to our veterans, specifically for the recruiting, onboarding, and education support we offer," said Frank Peloso, Vectrus senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "Military veterans add to the diversity of our culture at Vectrus, bringing leadership experience, specialized skills, an instant knowledge of, and appreciation for, our clients' missions."

The criteria for evaluating the companies is based on years of Military Times research, interviews with veterans, input from veterans' advocates and human resources professionals. The survey was written, analyzed, weighted and scored in partnership with data analysts at the Veterans Research Network, which was part of ScoutComms but is now part of the Fors Marsh Group.

In its 11th year, Best for Vets: Employers rankings were based on a voluntary survey that included more than 100 questions seeking detailed information based on the individual company's policies and practices related to veteran recruitment and retention, support for translation of military skills to civilian credentials, support for military spouse employment and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories across four continents. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers . For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times, and Navy Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com.

