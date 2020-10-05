Vectrus Wins $196 Million Contract to Continue Base Operations Support Services at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB), Cuba

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus Systems Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC), announced today that it was awarded a potential $196 million firm-fixed-price contract for the U.S. Navy to continue providing base operations support services at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB), Cuba. The contract extends through November 2025, including all option periods.

"We look forward to continuing to provide our Navy client at NSGB with converged infrastructure and innovative facility management solutions under a new long-term contract. We believe our prior investment into the original two-year outcome-based contract positioned Vectrus well for the recompete and will ultimately lead to even better client outcomes over the new five-year period of performance," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus.

"The original two-year NSGB award in late 2018 was an important strategic win for Vectrus that kicked off our Navy growth campaign," said Prow. "Since that time, Vectrus' Navy campaign has demonstrated solid momentum with several new contract wins, including a $210 million, eight-year contract to provide base operations support to Isa Air Base in Bahrain; a $45 million, eight-year contract to support the U.S. Navy's Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Facility in Romania; as well as two wins through our new joint venture worth approximately $350 million in total. Additionally, Vectrus continues to leverage its legacy in protecting ships' communications and earlier this year was awarded a small but strategically important operational technology contract to provide electromagnetic effects engineering. Overall, Vectrus has been successful in expanding its Navy footprint in our key geographies and we look forward to further growth and opportunity with this client."

Under the contract, Vectrus will provide various base operations support services, including family housing, facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, utilities management, electrical, wastewater, water, and base support vehicles and equipment.

About Vectrus:

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

