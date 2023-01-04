Vee24 Appoints Tomer Azenkot as CEO

Leading live engagement provider to accelerate growth and innovation

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vee24 announced that Tomer Azenkot has been appointed as its new chief executive officer. Vee24, the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, has brought in Azenkot to guide and accelerate the company's growth. Amid rapidly changing buyer expectations, delivering a great customer experience is vital for e-commerce performance and business growth. Vee24 works with some of the world's most customer-centric brands to offer immersive online customer engagements and seamlessly connect their virtual and in-person customer experience.

"I couldn't be more excited about joining Vee24," said Azenkot. "Brands must make it easy for their website visitors to transact or risk losing opportunities to grow their online business. The Vee24 platform offers powerful tools to deliver better customer service, build brand loyalty and to redefine e-commerce experiences."

Azenkot comes to Vee24 after spending the last decade of his career at the intersection of online video and digital customer experience. Most recently, he was the chief revenue officer at WEVO and prior to that VP Sales at Brightcove, where he led the organizations to rapid product adoption and growth.

Under Azenkot's leadership, Vee24 will continue to help leading brands accelerate their digital business with a unique blend of immersive experiences, customer insight, and best practices to help deliver a best-in-class digital customer experience.

Vee24 helps leading brands deliver great person-to-person customer experiences that accelerate their digital business. Vee24's digital customer experience platform — powered by high-definition video chat, text chat, AI-enabled chatbots, co-browsing, screen sharing, online appointment setting, and more — enables customer-centric teams to grow online sales, deliver better customer service, and build brand loyalty. Brands can seamlessly connect their virtual and in-person experience using this omnichannel customer engagement platform. Vee24 is headquartered in Boston, MA with European headquarters in Macclesfield, England. Vee24 customers include leading industry brands in the retail, automotive, and financial services sectors. www.vee24.com

