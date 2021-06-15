Veea Named by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., an innovation leader in integrated smart edge connectivity and computing, today announced it has been named as a 2021 Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors in Edge Computing report, May 20, 2021. Gartner Cool Vendor research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services."

According to the report, "vendor offerings that simplify deployment are gaining attention. Reducing complexity not only saves effort, but also saves significant development expense, reduces time to market and jump-starts edge adoption in specific vertical industries."

"We consider our inclusion in the Cool Vendors in Edge Computing report by Gartner as a recognition of the value of integrated connectivity and computation at the network device edge" said Allen Salmasi, Veea CEO. "Our integrated, distributed edge mesh architecture, combined with centralized, edge-focused, cloud-based management tools provides the foundation for a broad spectrum of solutions requiring edge computing to improve application performance, reduce network bandwidth, provide greater security, and support autonomous systems. We are proud to be making edge-driven digital transformation a reality."

"We are focused on supporting operational and environmental wellness in the facilities we manage", said Bradley Seiden, Managing Director at Innovatus Capital Partners. "Veea's integrated connectivity and edge computing solution has simplified the deployment of several smart building solutions including clean air and secure technology for our properties."

Veea is focused on simplification at the network edge. VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack which combine to form an elastic edge computing platform.

VeeaHubs wirelessly interconnect to provide a dynamic connectivity and application mesh which is easily deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this platform to deliver secure edge computing and connectivity for IoT/IIoT/AIoT and a wide range of smart applications.

With the Veea Platform's integrated, comprehensive approach to edge computing and connectivity, multi-vendor integration challenges and system complexity are dramatically reduced, resulting in faster deployment, increased flexibility, and reduced costs.

About the Gartner Report

The Gartner report "Cool Vendors in Edge Computing, 2021" by analysts Bob Gill, Jeffrey Hewitt, and Tim Zimmerman, was published on May 20, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Veea is redefining and simplifying secure edge computing that improves application responsiveness, reduces bandwidth costs and eliminates central cloud dependency. VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of a large number of enterprise and public customers ranging from Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)-based work or study from home, Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming to Smart Retail. For more information, visit www.veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

