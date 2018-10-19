Veeda Clinical Research Scores Another Perfect NPRA (Malaysian Regulatory Agency) Audit

AHMEDABAD, India, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Veeda Clinical Research Pvt. Ltd., a leading independent CRO is proud to announce that our clinical (Shivalik, Ahmedabad)and Bio analytical facilities (Insignia, Ahmedabad) successfully completed second audit by NPRA (Malaysian Regulatory agency) without any major or critical observations.

This Inspection was a routine study Inspection performed by the NPRA Inspectors with the purpose to verify the compliance of the facility and study conduct to the principles of Good Clinical Practices. The audit outcome confirmed that the activities in Veeda CRO are in compliance with the SOPs and regulatory guidelines.

Veeda CRO have successfully faced 50 regulatory audits in last 13 years wherein 18 USFDA Inspections were conducted successfully in last 24 months which demonstrates our commitment levels towards Quality and Regulatory Compliance.

With an enhanced focus on 'Right First Time' approach, Veeda CR looks forward to a brighter future in Clinical Research Arena. These inspections are another testimony to Veeda CR's continuous quality review and improvement measures institutionalized into the work culture.

About Veeda CRO

Veeda CR is a full service CRO that conducts clinical research to support clients in their clinical programs. The company provides expert services in PK (pharmacokinetic) and PD (pharmacodynamics) studies in healthy volunteers; conducts patient trials in generic molecules and NCEs (new chemical entity) and undertakes research in Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers a fully integrated package which includes services on Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials in central nervous system, oncology, and other complex therapeutic areas. The company's services also include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, and regulatory and medical writing to meet global clinical development needs.

Contact:

Priyanka Tiwari

Priyanka.Tiwari@veedacr.com



