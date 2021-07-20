Veem introduces product suite, offering no-fee end-to-end payment experience for domestic and cross border transactions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veem, a leading provider of online payment solutions, today announced the release of a suite of products including Veem Invoicing and Veem Collections to help small businesses Pay and Get Paid. The new suite of products provide an end-to-end, industry-first payment solution that enables small businesses to collect and receive payments in local and multi- currencies from 75 countries.

From invoicing to payment collections, the new offering removes friction from the process by allowing small businesses to build, customize, and send invoices, as well as the unique built-in ability to cost effectively collect any payments from around the world, including zero-fee payments in domestic markets. On the payer's side, the product suite gives them the choice to pay from multiple methods, including bank account, credit card, check or through their Veem Wallet.

"Whether it's billing, collections, payments or cash flow management, small and medium businesses face a flurry of challenges when managing their domestic and global payment needs," said Jeff Revoy, Chief Growth Officer of Veem. "That is why we've released Veem Invoicing and Veem Collections, to provide a centralized, single solution that is specially made to fit the back office needs of small businesses."

In addition to its invoicing features, Veem offers seamless accounting integrations with Quickbooks Online (QBO) and Xero for automatic payment tracking and reconciliation, reducing the likelihood of duplicates or errors. The accounting integrations are easy to set up, including QBO, which is updated in real time right from a user's Veem account.

"Over the last few years, my company has relied on Veem to provide us with an all-in-one payments platform to conduct business quickly and seamlessly," said Benjamin Wood, CEO and Founder of Angora. "There has been a blank space in the marketplace for a platform with free invoicing and collection offerings, which is why we are thrilled about the rollout of Veem's new suite. This will make our lives and the lives of other SMBs a whole lot easier— we can't wait to see what else Veem has to offer in the future."

To learn more about Veem Invoicing and Veem Collections, please visit www.veem.com/get-paid.

About Veem

Veem simplifies the way businesses send and receive funds globally. Trusted by more than 300,000 businesses in over 100 countries, Veem offers a suite of payment services to establish and strengthen partner and supplier relationships. Veem's secure, trackable transactions combined with seamless integrations with popular business applications enable businesses to save time and money, while mitigating risk generally associated with international funds transfers. Veem is licensed and regulated in each country and state it serves.

