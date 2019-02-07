Vegan Champions Luxury Fashion, And It's A #ReFAUXlution!

The setting is the beautiful old world Estonian House in NYC, where guests will witness a fashion show of the world's most beautiful luxury faux furs. But "ReFAUXlution" is much more than a traditional parade of models down the runway: it's an inspired piece of performance art, and Tagliabue has choreographed it down to the last detail. Opening with the overture from Philip Glass "Koyaanisqatsi" (from the Hopi language) -- 1. Crazy Life, 2. Life in Turmoil, 3. Life Disintegrating, 4. Life Out of Balance, 5. A State of Life -- that calls for Another Way of Living. The show echoes a pre-apocalyptic prophecy: A catastrophic cataclysm that is about to come if humanity doesn't change rapidly. "We are standing at the edge of a precipice, a point of no return. The future of humanity is in our hands. The time for change is now," Tagliabue explains.

The performance begins on a shocking and serious note (Pelush iconic "sacrifice of the lamb" representing all the animals that are forced to sacrifice their lives because of us). Seventeen models slowly walk the runway, clad in black, as the overture continues into a repetition of daunting chants, the music reminds us of the severity of the state of things. Faux Astrakhan fur is at the center stage this time, considered the "creme de la creme" of fur, Broadtail or Karakul is one of the most abominable and cruel furs in the industry. Fun bright fur accents on coats and jackets make a spectacular statement that embodies exotic glamour: this is a fairy-tale peaceable kingdom, where all species live together in harmony: broadtail, mink, sable, fox, chinchilla, etc. - a United Nations of beautiful creatures. Faux Astrakhan with dazzling rainbow of bright hues and sparkling embroidered botanical flowers, hand beaded tapestry coats, shaggy fur with patches and glamorous over the top Kaftans.

Yes, this is more than a fashion show, it's a profound fashion statement. Tagliabue artfully builds an anti-fur argument to show the extraordinary elegance and cultural promise of a world without animal cruelty. "ReFAUXlution" is also an extremely beautiful lesson in compassion, at once aesthetically pleasing and enlightening. Fur boas, stoles, tridimensional flower hats, and other delightfully whimsical accessories remind us that fashion is pure pleasure, no need to inflict pain when today's sophisticated technology enables a designer to create gorgeous garments with engineered fur instead of primitive animal pelts. Activism is embedded everywhere with a beautiful romantic sensibility, yet powerful and raw.

Pelush concludes as the music grows darker, with hope, as the final look emerges, like the light at the end of a tunnel, a contemporary bedecked model in a stunning hooded dress of fairy-tale proportions appears, delivering a final message. The ultimate message of love and compassion for all living beings, The Declaration of Animal Rights. "Animal life is their right as it is ours, it's our moral duty to protect them and never interfere in any way with their existence. They are not ours!" Tagliabue explains. Her unforgettable presentation is a passion play about compassion in action. Fashion in Action. A #ReFAUXlution.

Event organized by v4vproductions - www.v4vmedia@gmail.com - (646) 765-4258

Advance ticket purchase www.v4vproductions.org/runwayv

All proceeds are to benefit Rancho Relaxo Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.

Anna Tagliabue Estonian House Info@Pelush.com 243 E 34th St (917) 972-8350 NYC 10016 www.Pelush.com Door opens at 4pm -- Show at 4:30pm

