Vegan Cheese Market Size to Grow by USD 1.27 Bn| 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Vegan Cheese Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bute Island Foods Ltd.

Chicago Vegan Foods

FirstGrade International Ltd.

Frescolat Srl

Fresh Start Fauxmage

Gardener Cheese Co.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Violife

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities for Vegan Cheese during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth. Europe is another region that is experiencing significant market growth. Veganism is quickly increasing across Europe, particularly in Western Europe, where countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France have been forerunners in the development of the vegan food sector.

Furthermore, countries such as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Vegan Cheese during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the soy milk sector will gain a major proportion of the vegan cheese market. Vegan cheese is becoming increasingly popular around the world as customers become more aware of the health benefits connected with soy-based derivatives. Increasing product innovation by soy-based food derivatives sellers by integrating components such as macadamia nuts, cashews, and tapioca flour would boost the sale of soy milk-based vegan cheese around the world.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialized stores have all grown in popularity around the world. Vendors rely heavily on large, well-organized merchants for efficient product delivery and marketing. Supermarkets are a primary distribution avenue for vegan cheese, making it readily available to consumers. The need for these supermarkets is increasing as the world's urban population grows. New entrants have found it easier to locate an appropriate distribution channel to sell and boost the market exposure of their products thanks to organized retailing outlets such as convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets offering packaged vegan cheese products all over the world.

However, the adverse effects of vegan cheese will be a big problem for the vegan cheese industry.

Vegan Cheese Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.62 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries The US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bute Island Foods Ltd., Chicago Vegan Foods, FirstGrade International Ltd., Frescolat Srl, Fresh Start Fauxmage, Gardener Cheese Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Tofutti Brands Inc., and Violife Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Other 1

Market segments

Comparison by Other1 placement

Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Almond milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rice milk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other milk alternatives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

