Vegan cosmetics market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global vegan cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,872.81 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. Europe will account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegan Cosmetics Market 2023-2027

Global vegan cosmetics market - Five forces

The global vegan cosmetics market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global vegan cosmetics market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global vegan cosmetics market as a part of the global personal products market, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Technavio calculates the size of the global personal products market based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products.

Global vegan cosmetics market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global vegan cosmetics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online) and type (skincare, hair care, cosmetics, and others).

The offline segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment comprises specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and others. Offline shopping formats build trust among consumers. Cosmetics companies offer free samples to potential customers through their brand outlets. Consumers tend to purchase new cosmetics at retail stores. These factors have made the offline sales channel segment dominant in the vegan cosmetics market.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global vegan cosmetics market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global vegan cosmetics market.

Europe is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The UK, Germany , France , and Russia are some of the leading cosmetics markets in the region. Vegan cosmetics are not tested on animals. Many countries in Europe have banned the testing of cosmetics on animals. Thus, various cruelty-free cosmetics have been launched in the region. All these factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Global vegan cosmetics market – Market dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The promotional and marketing strategies employed by cruelty-free cosmetics vendors are notably driving the vegan cosmetics market growth.

Numerous cruelty-free cosmetics products are being launched across the world.

Vendors such as L'Oreal are investing in promoting and marketing cruelty-free cosmetics by acquiring small cruelty-free cosmetics brands.

In addition, numerous cosmetics startups are focusing on cruelty-free cosmetics.

Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of the e-commerce market is a key trend in the vegan cosmetics market.

Small or medium-sized cosmetics companies are leveraging e-commerce to promote their products.

the advent of social media, the increasing penetration of the internet, and the growing adoption of smartphones allow customers to access a wide range of cosmetics.

Such factors are expected to support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stringent guidelines for obtaining vegan or cruelty-free certification are impeding the vegan cosmetics market growth.

Cruelty-free certification assures consumers that a product is not tested on animals.

Some of the guidelines for obtaining the Certified Vegan logo are no use of animal products, no animal testing, no use of animal genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and details of the ingredient suppliers.

As a result, earning a vegan logo is cost- and time-intensive.

Therefore, cosmetics brands are hesitant to add cruelty-free products to their product portfolio.

These factors will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this vegan cosmetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vegan cosmetics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vegan cosmetics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vegan cosmetics market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vegan cosmetics market vendors

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

