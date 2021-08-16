Vegan Fast-food Chain Opens Second College Campus Location

Plant Power Fast Food hits major milestone with the opening of its newest location on the campus of the UCSD. Tweet this

Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mitch Wallis spoke about the strategic intention to offer plant-based fast-food to the students at UCSD: "Gen Z'ers are the most educated college students in history and it's only natural that they would demand a plant-based, sustainable, and cruelty free diet which has proven to be best for both human health and our eco-system."

Plant Power Fast Food has experienced unparalleled growth since opening its first restaurant in 2016. According to Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jeffrey Harris, "We are on track to our goal of 15 restaurants by the close of 2022." The Company opened in Sacramento in May of this year and has six new locations in active development including its first location outside of California in Las Vegas, Hollywood near the Paramount Studios, San Clemente, and in the Carmel Mountain area of San Diego.

Harris said that the reason for the company's success is simple: "Everyone loves fast-food, but no one really believes that the outdated meat and dairy fast-food model is very good for their health, the environment or animal welfare. People really do want to make better choices and that's what we're all about."

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Headquartered in San Diego, California, The Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC ("Plant Power", "the Company") is a privately held company on the cutting edge of plant-based fast food with a goal of driving a convenient, healthy, non-GMO option without sacrificing taste and satisfaction. plantpowerfastfood.com. To learn more about the investment opportunity visit: https://app.microventures.com/offerings/plant-power-iv. #plantpowerfastfood

IMAGES

PLANT POWER FAST FOOD UC SAN DIEGO

LOGO

FOOD IMAGES

Contact: Jim Amos, Scout 22

T: (818) 216-9122

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Plant Power Fast Food

Related Links

http://plantpowerfastfood.com/

