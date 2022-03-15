Vegan Flour Market to Reach a Size of US$ 2.08 Bn by 2032, Expanding at A CAGR of 6.5%, Says Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total sales in the global vegan flour market are expected to increase at a healthy 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching US$ 2.08 Bn by 2032.

Vegan Flour Market Size (2022E) US$ 1.1Bn Vegan Flour Market Projected Size (2032F) US$ 2.08 Bn Vegan Flour Value-based CAGR (2021-2032) 6.5 CAGR Vegan Flour Market Top 3 Countries Market Share 37%

Increasing preference for plant-based ingredients in food products is expected to drive sales in the market. Some vegan flours available in the market are brown rice flour which is being used in sweets and savoury dishes due to its thicker consistency and sweet taste.

Almond flour is a high source of proteins and fibres and is used in making cookies, pancakes that are low-carb and help to lose weight. Coconut flour is used to sweeten up deserts and has a high source of fibre. The availability of a wide variety of vegan flours, coupled with increasing expenditure on plant-based food ingredients is expected to boost demand for vegan flour.

Key players are focusing on packaging and labelling to enhance shelf life of vegan flour. They are offering effective packaging solutions that can be resealed easily to protect the flour from getting contaminated, prevent termite attacks and fungi formation.

"Manufacturers are focusing on developing functional properties of vegan flour. Increasing incorporation of vegan flours in processed foods and snacks is anticipated to create opportunities for growth in the market," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Demand for vegan flour in the U.S. is expected to total US$ 192 Mn in 2022. Sales in the North America vegan flour market are forecast to grow at a 6.2% CAGR.

in 2022. Sales in the vegan flour market are forecast to grow at a 6.2% CAGR. India will emerge as a lucrative market, with total sales reaching a valuation of US$ 98 Mn in 2022.

will emerge as a lucrative market, with total sales reaching a valuation of in 2022. Sales in Germany will continue gaining traction over the forecast period, with the Europe vegan flour market reaching US$ 200 Mn .

will continue gaining traction over the forecast period, with the vegan flour market reaching . By application, sales in the food and beverage industry hold the largest market share and are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of vegan flour are investing in research & development to offer differentiated products with no chemical components. They are also launching new product lines to penetrate untapped markets. For instance:

In 2019, Irish-based functional ingredient supplier Healy Group introduced PrimaTex, a plant-based pea protein with numerous end-uses. This launch is in collaboration with British pea ingredient supplier, Novo Farina, which uses UK-harvested, milled pea flour for minimal carbon footprint.

Vegan Flour Market by Category

By Type:

Soy Flour

Oat Flour

Quinoa and Rice Flour

Nut-based Flour

Cereal based flour

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Bakery Products

Soups, Sauces & Dressings

Confectionaries

Functional Foods

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current global vegan flour market size?

What is the projected global vegan flour market size?

At what rate did sales in the global vegan flour market between 2017-2021?

What is the Europe vegan flour market demand outlook?

vegan flour market demand outlook? What are the key trends boosting sales of vegan flour?

What is the North America vegan flour market outlook?

