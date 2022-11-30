Vegan Food: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the vegan food market, including market estimations and trends through 2027.Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative products and technologies, market dynamics and regional opportunities are discussed in detail.







The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of various vegan food markets.



This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 (which serves as the base year) and 2022, and it is forecast through year-end 2027.



The report also discusses the major players across each regional vegan food market.In addition, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global vegan food market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.



Summary:

The global market for vegan food reached $REDACTED billion in 2021.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion over the forecast period.



Consumer demand is driving demand for vegan food items, which is driving up demand for producers of plant-based goods.Consumer interest in vegan food is fueled by several factors, including expanding research into the health advantages of plant-based diets, rising support from medical professionals and expanded media coverage of these advantages.



A decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) favoring health claims about plant-based protein products and the growing

availability of vegan food products in mainstream supermarkets as more mainstream processors enter this market are two more important factors driving growth. Pea-based vegan meat also has a sizable market share. The peais an excellent source of plant-based meat due to its reasonable price, versatility and nutritional profile,as well as its widespread availability and applicability.



New developments in the vegan sector emerge every year, paving the way for a global transition to a much more just, safe and sustainable food system. The vegan industry experienced its most active growth in 2021, and many signs point to this as the beginning of a race for new vegan products on a global scale.



Customers can lessen the adverse effects of the food system on the environment, reduce the risk of zoonotic disease and antibiotic resistance, and feed more people with fewer resources by producing meat from plants, fermentation or cultivation of actual animal cells.



Additionally, by adopting a vegan food diet, consumers can help minimize air and water pollution, slow biodiversity loss and protect the oceans.Vegan diets are the future of the food industry, just as renewable energy sources are the future of the energy industry.



As the international community works to reduce climate risks, vegan foods represent a vast opportunity to help humans achieve net-zero emissions, however, more funding and open-access R&D are required.



