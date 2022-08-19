Vegan Food Market Size to Grow by USD 21.46 billion with 40% of the contribution from North America - Technavio

Vegan Food Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Amys Kitchen Inc., Bega Cheese Ltd., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Eden Foods Inc., First Grade International, Fresh Start, Living Harvest Foods, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Organic Valley, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Ripple Foods PBC, Saputo Inc., SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., and VBites Foods Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The vegan food market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vegan food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vegan Food Market Segment Analysis

Product

Dairy Alternative: The vegan food market share growth in the dairy alternative segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising demand for dairy alternatives products is due to the increasing vegan population and awareness regarding lactose intolerance. The major growth factor for the dairy alternative segment in the global vegan food market is due to the increasing consumption of plant-based dairy products. Thus, an increase in demand for a dairy alternative will boost the vegan food market growth during the forecast period.



Meat Alternative



Others

Geography

North America : 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the vegan food market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe . Rising disposable incomes will facilitate the vegan food market growth in North America over the forecast period.

: 40% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the vegan food market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in . Rising disposable incomes will facilitate the vegan food market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Vegan Food Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vegan Food Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vegan food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vegan food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vegan food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vegan food market vendors

Vegan Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Bega Cheese Ltd., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Eden Foods Inc., First Grade International, Fresh Start, Living Harvest Foods, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Organic Valley, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Ripple Foods PBC, Saputo Inc., SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., and VBites Foods Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Dairy alternative - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Dairy alternative - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Dairy alternative - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Dairy alternative - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Dairy alternative - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Meat alternative - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Meat alternative - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Meat alternative - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Meat alternative - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Meat alternative - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bega Cheese Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Bega Cheese Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bega Cheese Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Bega Cheese Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Bega Cheese Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Beyond Meat Inc.

Exhibit 97: Beyond Meat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Beyond Meat Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Beyond Meat Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Danone SA

Exhibit 100: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 101: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 103: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Danone SA - Segment focus

10.6 Earths Own Food Co. Inc.

Exhibit 105: Earths Own Food Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Earths Own Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Earths Own Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Eden Foods Inc.

Exhibit 108: Eden Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Eden Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Eden Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Ripple Foods PBC

Exhibit 111: Ripple Foods PBC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Ripple Foods PBC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Ripple Foods PBC - Key offerings

10.9 SunOpta Inc.

Exhibit 114: SunOpta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: SunOpta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: SunOpta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: SunOpta Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 118: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Tofutti Brands Inc.

Exhibit 123: Tofutti Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Tofutti Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Tofutti Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 VBites Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 126: VBites Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: VBites Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: VBites Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

