Vegan, Spinach-Infused Hair & Skincare Espinache Releases the Clarity Collection

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Dora Sobze, founder of Philadelphia-based natural hair and skin care line Espinache, is releasing the brand-new Clarity Collection. Each product is individually made by the product designer herself. The Clarity Collection will be released and announced to the public on Feb. 1, 2019.

Espinache is known for helping women and men with all unique hair types and complexions so they can embrace their natural beauty and repair and restore natural moisture to dry hair and skin.

For the first time, Dora has created an entirely new product line of her favorite and most in-demand hair and skin-quenching saviors that offer the unique ability to clarify and cleanse hair, skin, and scalp from impurities and build-up. The new Clarity Collection is scheduled to go live on Feb. 1, 2019.

The collection will be sold on the website, espinache.com, where the limited small-batch products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The products are designed and formulated to emphasize a simple, clean beauty and self-care regimen with minimal packaging and vegan, whole, simple ingredients, so men and women dealing with tired, dry skin and limp, lifeless hair feel detoxed, vibrant and refreshed.

Some of the products are formulated with detoxifying clays, natural exfoliants, and antiseptic and antibacterial essential oils which mean men and women dealing with dull hair and skin or product build-up will be able to clarify, cleanse, and energize the natural, cruelty-free and vegan way. The new line emphasizes unique cleansing abilities while offering the moisturizing and nourishing benefits of biotin-rich spinach extracts.

Her collection also includes deodorizing products and facial products for head-to-toe, long-lasting benefits for more sensitive areas like face and underarms.

Each individual product has a unique benefit for hair or skin, some products formulated with two-in-one benefits for both. The full line includes:

Conditioning Shampoo + Body Wash

Exfoliating Scalp Scrub + Body Polish

Detoxifying Bath Tea + Salt Soak

Energizing Facial Spray + Curl Refresher

Natural Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Purifying Facial Mask + Dry Shampoo Powder

Vegan Moisturizing Lip Balm

Soft Tip Massing Scalp Brush

The Clarity Collection's individual products range in price from $6 to $28 with multiple product gift sets ranging from $43 to $125.

Dora is excited to welcome her spinach-based product fans, who she nicknames the (Spin)Bods, to her new handmade product line collection they've all been requesting.

For more information about the Clarity Collection or for an interview with Dora, please write to dora@espinache.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Espinache

Espinache is the lovechild of a (healthy) obsession with spinach + an unruly passion for (natural) hair + skin care. Espinache products are 100% vegan, handmade and naturally infused with organic spinach—a superfood for (every)body inside and out. Dora Sobze started designing her spinach-infused hair and skin care products after she was faced with a very real problem. With her unique mixed hair and skin type, there were very limited to no cruelty-free, natural products on the market for a simplistic, minimal beauty regimen truly effective for all hair types—including her curly, frizzy, mixed hair. She inevitably had to cocktail and layer multiple products which was time-consuming, costly, and less effective. After many months of creating her own products by hand, and discovering the biotin-rich, nourishing properties of spinach effective for all hair and skin types, Dora's products started gaining notoriety amongst the vegan, cruelty-free and natural beauty industries. The simplistic, whole ingredients and two-in-one properties of Espinache products are saving men and women time and money all while enhancing their natural beauty every day.

