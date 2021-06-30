Vegano Delivers More Than Just Meal Kits With the Launch of Their Online Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancouver-based tech startup Vegano announced the launch of its fully integrated vegan marketplace today. From plant-based milks and cheeses to vegan protein powder, Vegano's new marketplace combines the product selection of a boutique vegan grocer with a seamless e-commerce shopping experience. The marketplace features over 500 products from notable plant-based brands such as Bob's Red Mill, Earth's Own, and The Very Good Butchers. Vegano plans to increase the number of products in its marketplace to 10,000 by the end of this year, allowing customers to discover even more exciting vegan food options.

Plant-based products available through Vegano Foods online marketplace

Vegano has experienced a 150% growth in sales since its launch in January of this year and has delivered nearly 5,000 meals across Metro Vancouver, Squamish, and Whistler to date. "The pandemic has shown us how challenging it can be for people to prepare easy vegan meals at home," says Conor Power, the Founder and CEO of Vegano Foods. "Our customer base has grown significantly over the last four months, and we're happy to have received such a positive response from our meal-kit subscribers. By expanding our product offering to include plant-based CPG, we are quickly adapting to the customer demand, making us a one-stop shop for vegan food needs."

Vegano made headlines in the tech community after closing an oversubscribed Series-A funding round back in February. The funds are being used to scale the company, with a focus on marketing strategy, growing its marketplace and CPG offering, and accelerating product development. Vegano plans to introduce its own branded products line to the marketplace and expand its delivery services to Toronto, Montreal, and Los Angeles at the end of this year.

About: Vegano Foods Inc. is Canada's premier 100% plant-based meal-kit service company that operates in Vancouver and is set to expand to Toronto, Montreal, and Los Angeles later this year. Founded in March of 2020, Vegano helps make healthy plant-based eating more accessible to Canadians, allowing them to take veganism beyond Meatless Mondays and Veganuary. Vegano uses high-quality ingredients sourced from local farmers and producers to ensure that its meal kits are delivered fresh to their members every week. With many chef-created recipes, Vegano's meals can be prepared in under 45 minutes, allowing people to spend less time on meal prep and more time on things they love. For more information, visit www.veganofoods.com.

