Vegas, Baby, Vegas! Honda Heads to 2018 SEMA Show with One-of-a-Kind Concept, Rebelle Rally Pilot, Civic Type R TCR and More

Other vehicles on display will include the championship winning Honda Civic Type R TCR race car – fresh off its victorious Pirelli World Challenge season, showing the racetrack potential of the newest Civic Type R. For the first time, the Rebelle Rally Pilot will make its public debut, dusted off from its 1,500-mile off-road journey across the deserts of Nevada and California. The Ridgeline Overland build is fitted for camping and adventure beyond the pavement and is ready for a week off the grid. Additionally, Honda will be showcasing a fully-accessorized 2019 Insight hybrid that further accentuates the stylish lines of Honda's newest electrified vehicle. Honda's unique range of performance products from Honda Powersports and HPD will also be on display.

The Honda press conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 at booth 24887 in the south-west corner of the Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Hall.

