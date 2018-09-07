Vegas-Based Allegiant And Vegas Golden Knights Announce Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ : ALGT ) and the Vegas Golden Knights announced today an unprecedented multi-year partnership, designating Allegiant as the "Official Domestic Airline Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights." The partnership – in Allegiant's hometown of Las Vegas – promises to engage hockey fans across North America through key activations and sponsored content.

"We're thrilled to announce this winning partnership between Allegiant and the Vegas Golden Knights," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant chief marketing officer. "Las Vegas' hometown airline will now be able to connect with hockey fans across North America while supporting our hometown team. With fun game day activations, giveaways and more – we can't wait to celebrate the team's success with their fans in Las Vegas and everywhere."

In addition to the exclusive designation as the "Official Domestic Airline Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights," Allegiant will engage hockey fans at various touchpoints throughout T-Mobile Arena, through on-site activations on Toshiba Plaza and via digital and social media. Fans can expect big fun from Allegiant throughout the season including Vegas Golden Knights tickets and autographed gear giveaways and much more.

"We are delighted to name Allegiant the Exclusive Domestic Airline Partner of Vegas Golden Knights," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "The Vegas Golden Knights and Allegiant are 'Vegas Born' organizations that are proud to call Las Vegas home. We are both committed to serving our community and enhancing the overall experience of Golden Knights fans."

Since 2001, more than 80 million passengers have flown on Allegiant via nonstop, ultra-low-cost flights to destinations across the country. Travelers can book their entire vacation on Allegiant for less at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant®



Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ :ALGT ) is focused on linking travelers to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/ToZT30iauev.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS:



The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners William Foley and his family and the Maloof family. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and Snapchat.

