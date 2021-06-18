Vegas PBS Celebrates National Get Outdoors Day: With Outdoor Nevada Bike Ride and Proclamation Ceremony

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegas PBS, in partnership with Save Red Rock and Escape Adventures, hosted a free bike ride in Blue Diamond to celebrate the finale of Outdoor Nevada's fourth season. June 12, 2021 was also proclaimed as Outdoor Nevada Day, coinciding with National Get Outdoors Day. Loyal fans of the program had the opportunity to meet host John Burke during the event and multiple notable dignitaries were in attendance, including U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Nevada State Senator Mo Denis, City of North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

Outdoor Nevada is Vegas PBS' Emmy award-winning series that explores the Silver State and promotes its many local adventures and attractions. The proclamation recognizes Outdoor Nevada's contributions to state tourism, cultural enrichment and outdoor recreational activities.

In ten new episodes this season, host John Burke takes viewers to some of the most beautiful and interesting locations in the Silver State and meets the people behind them. Vegas PBS members are also able to binge watch all 10 episodes with the Vegas PBS Passport streaming service.

From hikes to pickleball, booze, beasts and beyond, Burke will introduce even the most experienced explorers to new adventures available for everyone. He joins a late-night downtown Las Vegas bike ride, gets up close to local wildlife including snakes and Bighorn sheep, hikes Sloan Canyon and Spring Mountains, tastes moonshine at the Pioneer Saloon and so much more. Each episode is packed with the people and places that make Nevada a one-of-a-kind location to explore. Viewers will take a trip to a national monument, learn about a local art scene, get away from it all by fishing and delve into local conservation efforts. From a meteor shower to hiking a fifteen-year-old fire burn scar, the beautiful and unique scenery captured in Season 4 will take viewers on a visual journey that will make all residents proud to call Nevada home.

Outdoor Nevada airs on Vegas PBS Channel 10, on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

About Vegas PBS

Vegas PBS is a member-supported public television service providing educational content for over 50 years. Vegas PBS builds community through television, education services, and unique experiences that create a sense of place, civic and social capital. For 12 consecutive years, Vegas PBS has remained among the top five most-watched PBS stations in the country. The station offers five unique secondary channels: Create, VEGAS PBS KIDS, WORLD, Rewind and Jackpot! The station collaborates with community partners to create award-winning content that examines informational, cultural, historic, and educational regional issues.

Vegas PBS viewers can access their favorite shows across multiple platforms including broadcast, vegaspbs.org, the PBS Video App and the PBS KIDS Video App. For more information, visit vegaspbs.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

