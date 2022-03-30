Vegetable-based Baking Mixes Market: 4.41% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Market Share, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Development Status and Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vegetable-based Baking Mixes Market value is set to grow by USD 75.54 million, progressing at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 56% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for vegetable-based baking mixes in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

The rising lifestyle-related health issues among consumers will facilitate the vegetable-based baking mixes market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

Vegetable-Based Baking Mixes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 75.54 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled California Country Gal, Inc., Caulipower LLC, Continental Mills, Inc., General Mills Inc., Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd., King Arthur Baking Company Inc., Montana Gluten Free Processors, LLC, Pamelas Products Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The vegetable-based baking mixes market is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online).

The vegetable-based baking mixes market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline channel includes specialty and convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mom-and-pop stores, discount stores, and others. This channel's leading position can be attributable to the high penetration and growth of organized retailers around the world. With the increasing use of different marketing strategies and innovative supermarket designs, many retailers are facilitating specific consumer footfall patterns toward particular food sections. These factors provide better visibility of products. With innovative marketing strategies, trial purchasing options, and easy accessibility, supermarkets and hypermarkets are propelling the distribution of niche products such as vegetable-based baking mixes.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Increase in Demand for Healthy RTE Products to Drive Market Growth

The expanding urban population base, rising demand for healthy on-the-go RTE foods, and increasing purchasing power in emerging countries are driving the growth of the global vegetable-based baking mixes market. The demand for RTE products is increasing mostly because of the hectic lifestyle, as people do not have the time to cook from scratch nowadays. In line with this, innovation from manufacturers in RTE products in terms of convenience has increased. The economic development and growing urbanization have thus resulted in a shift in consumer preference for more baked and RTE products. This transition, however, has brought about several lifestyle-related ailments and disorders, such as obesity and diabetes. Hence, consumers are becoming more mindful of the nutritional value of food products. This factor, in turn, has been propelling the demand for vegetable-based baking mixes.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices to Challenge the Market Growth

Vegetable-based baking mixes have many ingredients, which may differ based on flavors and varieties. However, the major raw materials include flour, salt, sugar, baking soda, vegetables (dried or powdered), vegetable oils, and flavors. Any volatility or instability in the prices of these raw materials can be a major challenge for the global vegetable-based baking mixes market. The prices of the ingredients are rising due to increasing costs of production. Any volatility in global economic conditions such as a decline in the global economic growth, diminishing production fields, negative trends in investments, or even global trade can adversely affect the prices of these materials and impact the market negatively. The growing climatic changes and the other factors leading to the volatility of raw materials are challenging the global vegetable-based baking mixes market.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Vegetable-based Baking Mixes Market Challenges

Vegetable-based Baking Mixes Market Drivers

Vegetable-based Baking Mixes Market Trends

Vegetable-based Baking Mixes Vendor Landscape

Related Reports:

Gluten-free Chocolate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gluten-free chocolate market share is expected to increase by USD 540.3 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.16% To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Gluten Free Food Market in UK by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The gluten-free food market share in UK is expected to increase by USD 195.80 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Caulipower LLC

General Mills Inc .

. Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd.

King Arthur Baking Company Inc.

Pamelas Products Inc.

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio