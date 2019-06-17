Veggiecraft Farms cracks the code on delicious gluten-free pasta

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggiecraft Farms is bucking pasta trends, delivering gluten-free cauliflower penne and spaghetti pastas master-crafted in Italy. Made with just three ethically-sourced ingredients including lentil flour, cauliflower flour and pea flour, Veggiecraft Farms' shelf-stable pastas seamlessly integrate a full serving of veggies into a wholly satisfying comfort meal.

Where other gluten-free pastas have fallen short, the Veggiecraft Farms team took months perfecting the mouth feel and texture of their veggie pasta to reflect the delicious, traditional pasta experience that consumers know and love. Furthermore, Veggiecraft Farms honors the roots and heritage of pasta by creating their penne and spaghetti in Italy, so nothing is lost in culinary translation.

Veggiecraft Farms pastas are now available online at veggiecraftfarms.com at $18.00 for four boxes and will be hitting select retail outlet this fall.

"Veggiecraft Farms is finally bringing great tasting pasta back into the lives of ingredient and gluten conscious consumers," noted Oliver Bogner, Founder and CEO. "With nearly 25% of Americans opting for gluten-free or plant-based diets, we wanted to address a big gap in the market for a gluten-free pasta that tastes like traditional pasta. Parents can also rejoice: we are offering an easy, no-fuss way of getting kids to eat vegetables."

Veggiecraft Farms pastas contain 14g of protein and 0g of total fat. The plant-based pastas also satisfy a full spectrum of dietary restrictions because the products are vegan, kosher, certified gluten-free and non-GMO verified.

To learn more about Veggiecraft and the exciting things that are to come for the company, visit the website at https://veggiecraftfarms.com/ or check out their Instagram.

About Veggiecraft Farms:

Based in Los Angeles, California, Veggiecraft Farms is returning a delicious, food staple to ingredient-conscious diets. Made with simple gluten-free, plant-based ingredients – and crafted in Italy –Veggiecraft Farms's spaghetti and penne delivers the perfect balance of really good and really good for you. They honor a philosophy that nutrition should be accessible not exclusive, easy not complicated, and enjoyable not obsessive. For more information about the company, please visit veggiecraftfarms.com.

