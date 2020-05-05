Veggies Made Great Honors Healthcare Heroes

RAHWAY, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor our healthcare heroes on the front line every day, Veggies Made Great launches the Healthcare Heroes program. For the month of May, #VegHead community members can nominate a health care worker for a chance to win free Veggies Made Great products!

Join the Veggies Made Great Community and Become a #VegHead Give the Gift of Veggies Made Great to a Health Care Worker

Veggies Made Great products are a perfect way to get more veggies into your diet. The product line creatively combines clean and simple ingredients to create a remarkably delicious array of veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals. All Veggies Made Great products are allergy friendly (gluten free, soy free, peanut and tree nut free, with many dairy free options) and always made with veggies as the first and primary ingredient.

During this time, Health Care Workers are risking their lives every day to help save the lives of others. Veggies Made Great wants to reciprocate by offering consumers a chance to spread the love by nominating a Health Care worker to receive free samples of Veggies Made Great products! The process is simple! Just sign up to be #VegHead community member (https://veggiesmadegreatcommunity.socialmedialink.com/members/sign_in#/) and then tell us about a Health Care Worker you would like us to send Veggies Made Great to! At the end of the mission (5/31/20) 20 random #VegHead entries will be selected to receive an assortment of Veggies Made Great. The winner will be emailed for their confirmation and mailing address information for their nominee.

Veggies Made Great has been donating product to healthcare workers and hospitals during these uncertain to support and nourish them. Some of those hospital heroes include the Doctors, Nurses, Technicians and staff in Veggies Made Great Home State of New Jersey such as University Radiology Group, and Hospital Networks including RWJ St Barnabus Health and Hackensack Meridian Health.

If you would also like to request a donation of product to a hospital or medical office contact [email protected]

All Veggies Made Great products are loaded with nutrient-rich veggies and use vegetables as the first and primary ingredient. Whether the vegetables are hidden, like zucchini and carrots in the Muffins, or used to highlight the product, like kale, carrots and cauliflower, in the Superfood Veggie Cakes, Veggies Made Great makes eating your veggies delicious! The products are manufactured in a gluten free, peanut-free, tree nut-free, soy-free facility and every product in the Veggies Made Great product line is both allergy friendly and are made using clean and simple ingredients.

About Veggies Made Great

Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has been an industry groundbreaker for frozen and refrigerated foods. Over the years, retailers beyond Target have responded favorably to Veggies Made Great's products leading to tremendous distribution gains with programs already in place in key retailers like Target, Costco, Kroger, Shop Rite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant, Meijer, HEB, Ralph's, Fry's, and The Fresh Market.

For more information about the delicious foods from Veggies Made Great, sizes and prices, and to find out where to buy them, visit www.thehealthfoodstore.com, www.veggiesmadegreat.com, www.shipt.com, www.amazon.com or online at your favorite retailer.

