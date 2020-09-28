Veggies Made Great Wins New Product Award in Breakfast Foods sofi™ Awards

RAHWAY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggies Made Great has won the new product award in the Breakfast Foods Category as part of the Specialty Food Association's (SFA) 2020 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.

Veggies Made Great, Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White Frittatas

Veggies Made Great was one of 148 winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 39 product categories. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings are blind. This year, for the first time, sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center following strict safety guidelines.

"We are honored that Veggies Made Great has won a New Product Award," says Elliot Huss, CEO of Veggies Made Great. "As a brand that brings new and exciting products to the market, we are always looking for ways to know that our product is loved. This is one of the ultimate stamps of approval and we're very grateful." The award winning Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White Frittatas can be found in such stores as Walmart, Costco, ShopRite. For more information about the savory foods from Veggies Made Great, sizes and prices and to find out where to buy them, visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com or www.thehealthfoodstore.com

"It's a privilege to continue the sofi Award tradition of recognizing extraordinary products and the people behind them," says SFA Interim President Bill Lynch. "Having great news to celebrate, like the sofi Awards, is revitalizing for all of us in this pandemic year. The sofi finalists represent our dynamic industry - exciting consumers and expanding retail offerings around the world."

The sofi Awards are open to members of the Specialty Food Association, a not-for-profit trade association with specialty food industry members across the U.S. The awards have been given each year since 1972.

About Veggies Made Great

Veggies Made Great® is a New Classic Cooking, LLC brand based in Avenel and Rahway, New Jersey. Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has raised the bar in healthy foods by delivering surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods. Veggies Made Great is the recipient of numerous awards, including; Women's Health Top Health Picks; Cooking Light - The Healthiest Frozen Foods in the Supermarket: Breakfast; Grocery Headquarters Trailblazer Award; Parents Magazine 25 Best Frozen Food for Families; Gluten Free Digest Chocolate Muffins; 2015 Pioneers of Better For You: Refrigerated and Frozen Foods, and Runner's World Editor's Pick.

For more information on Veggies Made Great visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading advocate for the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With over 4,000 member companies, SFA helps its members by providing information, research, educational events, and celebrating the industry through its awards programs. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com.

